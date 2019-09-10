The bigger they are, the harder they fall. If you decided to go large with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, then you need to get a case on there to protect it. The largest iPhone in the pack is slippery and unwieldy and all too easy to drop. Keep the glass back and that enormous screen safe and pristine with one of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. We’ve got a range of solid options for you right here.

Razer Arctech Pro Case

Overheating can be a problem, especially when you’re putting the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the test with a marathon gaming session. Razer wants to help with the Arctech Pro case, which has a special thermaphene layer designed to collect heat and dissipate it out through the perforations in the back. Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice protection to keep cool, because you’ll also find a microfiber layer inside to prevent any scratches and the Pro case boasts drop protection up to 10 feet.

Noreve Tradition B Wallet Case

This beautifully stylish, leather wallet case brings some French flair to your iPhone. A sturdy shell grips your iPhone and a luxurious leather cover wraps around it, with a stud closure to ensure it stays shut when you want it to. The inside cover hosts two pockets for cards with the option of adding two more rear slots. Noreve offers a range of customizations to enable you to select the precise leather finish and color you want and choose various extras, though this will impact the price.

Nomad Rugged Brown Case

By wrapping polycarbonate in Horween leather which slots neatly into a TPE bumper Nomad has managed to create a rugged case that delivers 6-foot drop protection, but also looks and feels great. The leather will age and develop its own patina over time while the case ensures your iPhone stays in great condition. There’s a pronounced lip to protect the screen, accurate cutouts for easy access, button covers, and it won’t interfere with wireless charging. It’s also available in black.

Incipio Aerolite Case

As Incipio’s most protective case, the Aerolite offers protection from falls of up to 11 feet and it manages to do so without adding a lot of bulk thanks to a special material called FortiCore. There are contours inside the case and reinforced, shock-absorbing corners to take the sting out of drops. You can also get a glimpse of the iPhone within this case, and it comes in three different color combinations.

Case-Mate Twinkle Case

Packed with reflective iridescent glitter foil, this case twinkles in the light like stardust. Beyond the sparkly exterior, there’s a tough case here that offers up to 10-foot drop protection for your iPhone. The flexible sides enhance grip and there are metallic button covers and accurate cutouts. The back also boasts a special anti-scratch coating.

Griffin Survivor Strong Case

If you want to be able to see the design of your iPhone 11 Pro Max, but need some drop protection, then the Griffin Survivor Strong could be for you. There’s a clear polycarbonate back with scratch resistance and a special FortiCore-reinforced bumper that provides grip and protection from falls of up to 10 feet. Griffin does offer a bunch of much tougher and more expensive cases if that’s what you’re after, but this is a good compromise. It also comes in translucent black or green.

Smartish Kung-Fu Grip Case

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a very big phone, so you may be keen to avoid adding any extra bulk with a case. The Kung-Fu Grip case from Smartish is slim and very light with air pockets to provide some protection against drop damage. The sides are textured to enhance your grip and you’ll find generous cutouts and well-defined button covers. The case also extends at the front to safeguard that enormous screen. This case comes in five different colors.

Skech Stark Case

This clever design manages to offer rugged drop protection for falls of up to 10 feet, but in a minimal form that leaves the iPhone on display and the sides fully accessible. The screen and camera are still protected thanks to raised edges and that hard, clear back is scratch-resistant. The top and bottom edges are where the shockproof protection is. The clear version seems to make the most sense if you’re a minimalist, but this case also comes in four different colors.

VRS Damda High Pro Shield Case

While this case is a standard mix of polycarbonate and TPU it sports an unusual sandstone texture that enhances grip and prevents fingerprints or smudges from accumulating. There are button covers and openings for access to all features, it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging and raised edges protect the camera and screen. As for drop damage, VRS suggests it’s fine for falls of up to 4 feet, which covers you for a typical drop from pocket height.

Mous Contour Case

The new Contour range from Mous hits the sweet spot between style and substance, offering solid drop protection in an attractive package. The curved plastic case has microfiber inside to keep that glass scratch-free and the back is covered in different colors of leather or a textured speckle finish. There are chunky button covers and all the openings you need are present and correct.

