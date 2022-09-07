Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, having been revealed on stage during the company’s “Far Out” event held in California. It’s set to be a big year for the iPhone, with not just the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max ready to tempt you, but also a larger version of the normal iPhone 14 called the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen, but otherwise share basically the same design with flat sides and a dual camera on the back. Apple says the larger screen lets you read more text, or view it in a larger font. The phones are made from aluminum and have Ceramic Shield protective glass over the screen.

Both use Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, the same that was used in the iPhone 13 Pro, while the cameras on the back have been updated. It’s a new 12-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor and pixels, along with an f/1.5 aperture. It’s joined by a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a new 12MP front camera with autofocus and lowlight photography improvements.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also come with a new Emergency SOS Over Satellite feature, where the phone will be able to send emergency messages without a signal, using satellites in the sky. It’ll even let you share your location using the Find My app. The iPhone 14 will cost $799 and be available to pre-order on September 9, then released on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will be out a little later on October 7 and cost $899.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Like the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, but with thinner bezels and a more active screen too. The notch has been replaced with a pill-like shape that is part of a new feature called Dynamic Island, where the section holding the TrueDepth camera morphs using software to show additional information on the screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro models have an always-on screen, a first for the iPhone, and are powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic processor, which is built using a 4nm process. The triple camera on the back has a new 48MP main sensor that’s 65% larger than the one fitted to the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s joined by a new 12MP wide-angle camera, and each has upgraded lowlight performance, plus there’s an improved macro mode, and a 12MP telephoto camera. Both phones also come with the SOS Emergency Satellite feature, plus crash detection seen on the new Apple Watch Series 8.

Prices remain the same as last year, with the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1099. You can pre-order them both on September 9 ready for release on September 16. For the rest of the new products revealed during the event, take a look at our full coverage here.

