This is what the iPhone 16 Pro could look like

Christine Romero-Chan
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max renders based on design documentation.
The year has just begun, and we’ve already got an idea of what the next iPhone 16 Pro is going to look like. MacRumors created some new mock-ups based on leaked internal designs from Apple, including prototype devices. Surprise, surprise, they look a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro looks to be sticking with the curved edges and titanium frame that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it does look like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have slightly larger display sizes, as well as a new capacitive button that has been rumored to be a “Capture” button.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max larger displays.
Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. However, it appears that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase in size to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. A possible reason for the size increase is due to the 5x tetraprism telephoto camera that could be in both Pro models this time around — it was only in the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

It also seems that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have gone through a few different designs, at least in terms of button configuration, though the overall look has remained consistent. Despite going through a few button layouts, it appears they largely resemble what we currently have with the iPhone 15 Pro series, but with an additional button on the right side of the frame.

Left side of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Based on the mock-ups, it looks like the Action button that was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will be returning. Though it’s likely that Apple had experimented with different sizes and designs for the iPhone 16 Pro Action button, it is highly likely to be the same size as the current one, according to the current design documentation that MacRumors is going off of.

Renders showing right side of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
There were previous reports that the Action button could sit flush with the frame of the device and even have a force sensor. But it appears that those plans have changed. However, the Capture button on the right side of the iPhone 16 Pro does appear to be flush, and it is possible that it will be a capacitive-style button. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg seems to confirm that this will be used for taking video in a recent Power On newsletter.

As expected, the iPhone 16 Pro will continue to use the titanium frame that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. It will still be the same Grade 5 Titanium, so don’t expect any changes to the overall finish. Color options indicate existing iPhone 15 Pro colors, with no new details on possible new colors right now.

Again, this is an early design development stage for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, so Apple can make more changes later on as we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
