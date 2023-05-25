There are more than 100 tablets with discounts from Best Buy right now, so if you’re on the hunt for tablet deals, there’s probably no better place to look. Shoppers will probably be looking for the best offers involving Apple’s iPads, but you’ll also find bargains for devices made by Lenovo and Samsung, among other brands. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, because some of these price cuts may no longer be available tomorrow.

What to buy in Best Buy’s tablet sale

If you’re searching for iPad deals, the cheapest offer in Best Buy’s tablet sale is the refurbished with 32GB of storage and a 9.7-inch Retina display. The 2018 Apple iPad is available for a very cheap $150, for savings of $180 on its original price of $330, and it’s Geek Squad Certified so it’s been thoroughly tested to make sure that it will work well when it gets delivered to you. If you’re not keen on a refurbished product, you can get the 64GB model of the for $399, following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $449. The 10th-generation Apple iPad is the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet that ships with iPadOS 16. On the other end of the budget spectrum is the 256GB model of the for $1,000, down $400 from its sticker price of $1,400.

The most affordable tablet with a straight purchase in Best Buy’s sale is the , which is perfect if you’re planning to buy a tablet for your child. It offers a 7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 resolution and 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable by up to 128GB through a microSD card. Meanwhile, two highly recommended options for Samsung fans are the , which features an 8.7-inch screen with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, at $30 off to bring its price down to $130 from $160, and the , which comes with a 12.4-inch screen with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, for $500 after a $100 reduction on its original price of $600.

Best Buy’s ongoing tablet sale is surely attracting a lot of attention from shoppers, so we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of one of the more than 100 offers. If you don’t want to miss this chance to enjoy savings when buying a tablet, you should check out the retailer’s discounts and proceed with your purchase while they’re still online.

