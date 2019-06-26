Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple News wants to tell you all about the Democratic presidential candidates

Mark Jansen
By

Need a quick primer on who’s vying to be the Democratic candidate in the upcoming 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections? You’re not alone — with more than 20 candidates, the field is jam-packed, and it’s easy to get confused. That’s why Apple News is providing a candidate guide, just in time for the first debates on June 26 and 27.

The candidate guide brings together news and information from a variety of news sources, including Fox News, ABC News, CNN, The New York Times and many more. The information is presented in an easy-to-read format, with breakdowns of each candidate’s history, experience, quotes, and even their most notable moments. If you’re particularly fond of one candidate — or want to keep an eye on your favorite’s rival — you can follow specific candidates to receive updates on their campaigns in your Apple News Today feed.

“The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they’re familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.”

Each of the profiles will be kept updated throughout the election process, and will provide up-to-date information on promises and positions on key issues, as well as the latest images and videos, and the most recent coverage from events. Apple News will also be following the debates closely, and will offer articles and highlights from NBC News, including reactions to events, fact-checking of statements, and key onstage moments — as well as the most important factors to discuss after the debating is over.

The guide is only available through Apple News, and can be accessed through an iPhone, iPad, or Mac with the Apple News app. Unfortunately, it seems to only be available in the U.S. at the moment. Don’t have an Apple device or aren’t in the U.S. but still want to keep abreast of events? Not to worry — our list of the best news apps should help to keep you fully updated on the political zeitgeist.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gardening apps help you watch your garden grow
Up Next

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for June 2019
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
News

FTC and authorities crack down on companies responsible for 1 billion robocalls

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and law enforcement officials announced a new crackdown against illegal robocalls on Tuesday, targeting companies responsible for over a billion of the annoying calls. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ipados
Mobile

Here's how to download iPadOS on your favorite Apple tablet

Interested in getting the latest and greatest software on your iPad? If you want iPadOS, you'll need to be okay with using the public beta, which is likely to have bugs. Here's how to install iPadOS on your iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei flagship at AT&T
News

U.S. tech firms continue sales to Huawei despite Trump administration ban

U.S. chipmakers -- Intel, Micron, and others -- have quietly continued doing business with Huawei despite a ban on American sales to the Chinese telecom giant imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department in May.
Posted By Jackie Dove
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
Mobile

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has smart card-equivalent security certification

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm's flagship processor for the year, and it's available in a range of smartphones. Now, the chip is certified with a smart card equivalent security rating.
Posted By Christian de Looper
oppo under screen camera news 2
Mobile

Oppo’s exciting new tech hides the selfie camera under the phone screen

Oppo has revealed impressive new technology where it can hide the selfie camera on a smartphone beneath the display itself, taking its devices another step closer to providing an unspoiled and completely immersive viewing experience.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Mobile

Vivo’s new charging tech rockets phone your battery to full in only 13 minutes

Vivo has made another leap forward in battery charging technology with the introduction of Super FlashCharge 120w, which is capable of sending enough power through to your phone’s battery cell to recharge it in only 13 minutes.
Posted By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi smart band 4 news
Wearables

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 is a desirable, cheap fitness band/smartwatch mash-up

Xiaomi has announced the availability of the Mi Smart Band 4 in the U.K., which despite a low price, manages to squeeze in a massive amount of functionality, bridging the gap between fitness band and smartwatch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

The Nokia 1 gets Android P, providing a Pie-flavored option for every budget

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best travel adapters
Mobile

The best travel power adapters for international jet-setters

We recently tried out several of the best travel adapters on our journeys around the globe, and these are our favorite models so far. If you want to keep your gadgets juiced on the go, then snag one of these.
Posted By Simon Hill
Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Mobile

Visible is removing its 5Mbps data speed limiter (for a limited time)

Visible, the Verizon-owned carrier aimed at offering a no-frills approach to the modern carrier experience, has announced that for a limited time it's removing the 5Mbps data speed cap.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony's Xperia 1 flagship will be available to pre-order starting June 28

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper