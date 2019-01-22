Digital Trends
Get your photos on billboards with Apple’s 2019 ‘Shot on iPhone’ program

Christian de Looper
The “Shot on iPhone” program has long been aimed at showcasing some of the best photos that can be captured by the iPhone, and Apple is continuing that program into 2019. The company published a blog encouraging users to share the best photos they have taken on the iPhone. Entries will be accepted from now until February 7 — so if you need to go through your Apple Photos library, now is probably the time to do so.

After submissions are complete, a panel of judges will review submissions and select 10 winning photos. Those winners will then be featured on billboards in select cities, as well as in Apple retail stores and online.

The judges themselves are pretty well-respected photographers in their own right. Among them is Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer for President Barack Obama. There is also Austin Mann, who’s specifically an iPhone photographer, and who has published his photos in National Geographic and CNN. Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, will also be judging.

Submitting photos isn’t too hard, thankfully. All you have to do is post your best picture on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShotOniPhone. If you’re on Weibo, you can participate too using #ShotOniPhone#. In the description of the image, Apple requests that you note which iPhone model was used. If you prefer to stick to high-resolution shots, you can submit those to shotoniphone@apple.com, though remember that the file format has to be ‘first name_lastname_iphonemodel.’

Of course, this isn’t the first time Apple has encouraged iPhone users to submit their best photos. Apple has been running the Shot on iPhone series for some time now, aimed at showing off that the iPhone can take professional-quality photos. In recent years, the program has become more important than ever for Apple, given the fact that the likes of the Pixel and Galaxy series offer cameras that are just as good, if not better, than the camera on the iPhone. It’s expected that the 2019 iPhone, whatever it ends up being called, will offer improved camera tech that could put Apple back on top when it comes to smartphone cameras.

