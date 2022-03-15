Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple has started selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets on its website.

The move comes almost 18 months after the high-end phone launched in 2020.

All of the handsets offer a decent savings when comparing to the cost of a new iPhone 12, which Apple continues to sell alongside the new and more expensive iPhone 13. As the iPhone 12 devices offer various storage options, prices vary for the refurbished phones.

For example, on Monday, March 14, Apple’s U.S. store for refurbished gear featured a total of 14 iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices. At the lower end of the price scale, an unlocked, black 64GB iPhone 12 was available for $619, offering a savings of $110 over the regular price.

At the other end, an unlocked, Pacific Blue 512GB iPhone 12 Pro was available for $1,019 — that’s $180 cheaper than a brand new one.

The site currently has no iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets available, though anyone interested in either of these devices should periodically check Apple’s online store as they could appear at any time.

All of Apple’s refurbished iPhones are fitted with a new battery and a new outer shell, and come with a one-year warranty.

According to Apple’s website, all refurbished devices are thoroughly cleaned, fully tested, and use genuine Apple replacement parts, if required.

Refurbished iPhones are also packaged in a new box with accessories and any cables, and come with free shipping.

“Supply is limited and availability is guaranteed once we receive your full payment,” Apple says on its website.

As anyone who has bought a refurbished item from Apple will know, the product always looks and performs as good as new.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are still very powerful devices and may suit you if you’re considering upgrading from an older handset but don’t want to spend top dollar on the iPhone 13, as the refurbished models offer a notable savings over not only the iPhone 13, but also a new iPhone 12.

Digital Trends compared the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 so you can see just how similar they are, while this article compares the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. You may be surprised at the results.

