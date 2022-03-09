All of the product videos that Apple shared today

Apple made a slew of product announcements at its Peek Performance event on Tuesday, March 8.

Below we’ve brought together all of Apple’s videos promoting its new releases, along with a video of the event itself, which ran for almost an hour.

First up is the new iPhone SE, representing the third iteration of Apple’s budget handset, though the new model comes with a price bump over the last one. While the physical design remains the same, the technology that powers the device has been upgraded, a point that Apple’s 38-second ad highlights in its own creative way …

Those hoping for an all-in-one iMac Pro will have been disappointed today. Instead, Apple unveiled the Mac Studio desktop and a separate 27-inch, 5K Studio Display. Aimed at professionals who want something considerably more powerful than the 24-inch iMac that launched in 2021, the combo is an impressive offering, though some elements of the Display may disappoint …

Apple also unveiled the M1 Ultra, its most power-efficient chip yet. The M1 Ultra can be used to power the Mac Studio for rapid processing and graphics performance. In the ad below, Apple features various creatives waxing lyrical about the new technology after having taken it for a test drive. “Everything just flows,” says one. “The 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and 114 billion transistors are just a few of the reasons this chip is going to enable developers and other pro users alike to create incredible things,” says Apple …

According to Apple’s ad, the upgraded 10.9-inch iPad Air is the first in the line to incorporate the company’s powerful M1 chip — the same chip found inside the iPad Pro. The fifth generation of Apple’s midrange tablet has also made significant improvements to its front-facing camera, paving the way for better-looking FaceTime calls (for the person at the other end) and selfies. Apple’s lively 95-second ad touches on all of these features along with several others …

The iPhone 13 Pro now comes in a new Alpine Green color, while the iPhone 13 also adds a green version to its current range of colors. Apple’s ad highlighting the new look somehow stretches to a whole 38 seconds. It’s artfully done, and very, very green. And features the message, “Now in green,” because, well, that’s it …

And, as promised, here’s Apple’s Peek Performance event in its entirety …

