 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save on Otterbox cases for the Apple Watch Series 9 today

Noah McGraw
By
Apple Watch Series 9 and an Otterbox case.
Otterbox

Apple Watches may have Corning Gorilla Glass faces, but they aren’t invincible. Thankfully Otterbox cases are on sale this weekend. You can grab a case that fits your Apple Watch 7, 8 or 9 for a significant discount. Several different models are on sale, and both 45mm and 41mm cases have discounts. Browse the whole sale by hitting the big red button.

Why you should buy an Otterbox Apple Watch Case

Whether you already own an Apple Watch 9 or you’re considering buying one of the best Apple Watch deals, you should buy a case. Cases add very little extra weight or bulk to your watch, and they can potentially save you some serious cash on a replacement. Otterbox has been a staple Apple accessory brand since the early iPhone models, and they make smartwatch cases that are just as good. There are two different models currently on sale.

The first model is the LifeProof Eco-friendly case. Both the 41mm and 45mm options are on sale for . The LifeProof is a simple snap-on case that protects the buttons and edges of your Apple Watch. It’s a bumper case, meaning it doesn’t have screen protection, but the bezel creates a ridge around the outside that protects the screen from all flat surfaces. You can choose between black, teal, orange and purple — all colors are on sale. Another added bonus of the LifeProof is that it’s made from 85% recycled material.

Related

The other case that’s on sale is the standard case. It’s down all the way to $17 from its usual $25, but you can only choose between purple and pink, and it has to be the 45mm Apple Watch. This is also just a bumper case, with no screen protection. The bezel flares out a bit more than the LifeProof does, giving slightly more protection to the button and dial.

Unfortunately the Otterbox we think is one of the best Apple Watch cases, the , isn’t on sale right now. But if you’re looking for a cheap Apple Watch case to cover your new Apple Watch 9, shop the sale on Otterbox’s site.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Don’t want the iPhone 15? The latest iPhone SE is $149 today
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

Apple's iPhone 15 is already out, but if it's too expensive, you may want to consider going for the affordable third-generation Apple iPhone SE. It's currently available from Walmart for a very low price of $149, for savings of $230 on its original price of $379. There's a catch though -- the device is locked to a prepaid plan from Simple Mobile. If you're fine with that, then hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining before one of the cheapest iPhone deals ever expires.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022
The Apple iPhone SE 2022 remains in our roundup of the best iPhones as the top choice for those with tight budgets. It comes with limitations, including a a dated design, poor battery life, and just 64GB of storage, but for its cost, it's an excellent entry point into the iOS ecosystem. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor inside the iPhone 14, and it features a 4.7-inch Liquid Retina display that's compact enough to easily use the device with just one hand.

Read more
Save on Apple’s USB-C Power Adapter to go with your iPhone 15
The Apple USB-C Power Adapter on a white background.

If you've just bought yourself a shiny new iPhone 15 then lamented the fact it doesn't come with a power adapter, we've got the right Apple deals for you. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Apple USB-C power adapter for $17 instead of $19. Sure, it's a tiny saving of $2 but you need this adapter anyway, so you might as well save a couple of bucks while you're at it. If you need to know a bit more about the adapter and why it's so useful, read on. Otherwise, just hit the buy button to get straight to saving some cash.

Why you should buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter
So, you've weighed up whether to go iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro and bought your new phone. Then you've cursed the fact that there's no way to charge it via a regular power source and you're limited to plugging it into your laptop or USB-C dock to recharge. That's where you need to buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter.

Read more
It’s not the latest model, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is $90 off
The World Time watch face showing on the Apple Watch SE 2.

It's no longer the latest model with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, but that makes the Apple Watch Series 8 a prime target when searching for Apple Watch deals. Here's an offer that you may want to shop -- the 41mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $310 from Amazon, following a 22% discount that results in savings of $89 on the wearable device's original price of $399. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, as we're not sure if stocks will be enough to meet what we expect to be high demand.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 8 as our top pick among the best smartwatches. However, while our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison highlights the new model's improved processing power with the new S9 chip, the helpful Double Tap gesture, and a brighter screen at up to 2,000 nits, the Apple Watch Series 8 is no slouch. The older model features the same design and display as its successor, a battery that still lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a similar health monitoring experience.

Read more