 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s Magnetic Charging Dock for the Apple Watch is 56% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
An Apple Watch on the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock.
Apple

Whether you’re a new Apple Watch owner or you’ve already owned several models of the wearable device, you should always be on the lookout for discounts on accessories for the smartwatch. If you don’t own it yet, the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is currently on sale from Amazon’s Woot for just $35, which is less than half its original price of $79 for savings of $44. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of this offer though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

All the models of the Apple Watch use wireless charging to replenish their batteries, and if you want something else besides the magnetic charging cable that comes with every purchase, you should go for the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock. The puck at the middle may lay flat to charge your Apple Watch on top of it, or it may be raised to charge your Apple Watch at the side in Nightstand mode, which will show the time and any alarms that you have set with the wearable device.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock works with all models and sizes of the Apple Watch, so whether you own an older model or you’ve just upgraded to the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. The accessory has been discontinued by Apple, but it’s still an effective charging dock that will benefit every Apple Watch owner, as an alternative third-party charging docks.

Related

The most attractive Apple Watch deals can sometimes come in the form of discounts for the wearable device’s accessories, just like the $44 in savings on the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock from Amazon’s Woot. You’ll only have to pay $35 instead of $79 for it, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before the offer expires. There’s not much time left, so you’re going to have to add the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock to your cart and check out immediately if you want to get it at 56% off.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Google Pixel 8 is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday today
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offered the unlocked Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage capacity for only $550 instead of its sticker price of $700 in last Black Friday's phone deals, but in case you missed it, you've got an even better chance right now. Amazon's Woot is offering the same smartphone for only $540, for savings of $160 and $10 cheaper than its price for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though -- there's still a few days left in the bargain, but we're not sure if stocks will last that long.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 is featured in our roundup of the best Android phones as the one with the best value, so it's an even better purchase for a discounted price. It's equipped with a 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display that's super sharp and vividly colorful, and with the Google Tensor G3 chip, it's extremely fast and smooth even when you're multitasking between apps. The processor also provides powerful protection to keep your information safe, alongside the Titan M2 security chip and VPN by Google One.

Read more
I found 3 Apple Watch deals you really won’t want to miss
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

iPhone owners who haven't purchased an Apple Watch yet, or those who are planning to upgrade from an older model, should take advantage of any of these three Apple Watch deals for the wearable device's current models while they're still online. We're not sure how much time is remaining before they get taken down, so it's important that you push through with any purchase as soon as possible if you want to pocket the savings.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $199, was from $249

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest of the current-generation models of Apple's wearable device, but it doesn't sacrifice a lot to keep its price low. It offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness tracking features, though without blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, and it's powered by Apple's S8 processor. Its Retina display isn't an always-on screen, but it can get as bright as 1000 nits, with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Smartwatch sale: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.

If you don't own a smartwatch yet, or you've got your sights set on an upgrade, you should take advantage of Best Buy's ongoing smartwatch sale. Whether you're a fan of the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Fitbit wearable device, or any of the other popular brands for the wearable devices, there's something for you in the dozens of smartwatch deals that are available. We've highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to take a look at what else is included in the sale -- you need to hurry though, as the discounts may disappear at any moment.

What to buy in Best Buy's smartwatch sale

Read more