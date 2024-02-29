Whether you’re a new Apple Watch owner or you’ve already owned several models of the wearable device, you should always be on the lookout for discounts on accessories for the smartwatch. If you don’t own it yet, the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is currently on sale from Amazon’s Woot for just $35, which is less than half its original price of $79 for savings of $44. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of this offer though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

All the models of the Apple Watch use wireless charging to replenish their batteries, and if you want something else besides the magnetic charging cable that comes with every purchase, you should go for the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock. The puck at the middle may lay flat to charge your Apple Watch on top of it, or it may be raised to charge your Apple Watch at the side in Nightstand mode, which will show the time and any alarms that you have set with the wearable device.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock works with all models and sizes of the Apple Watch, so whether you own an older model or you’ve just upgraded to the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. The accessory has been discontinued by Apple, but it’s still an effective charging dock that will benefit every Apple Watch owner, as an alternative third-party charging docks.

The most attractive Apple Watch deals can sometimes come in the form of discounts for the wearable device’s accessories, just like the $44 in savings on the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock from Amazon’s Woot. You’ll only have to pay $35 instead of $79 for it, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before the offer expires. There’s not much time left, so you’re going to have to add the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock to your cart and check out immediately if you want to get it at 56% off.

