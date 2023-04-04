It’s easy to assume that Apple Watch deals are expensive even when on sale, but this offer on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon reminds us all that’s not always the case. It usually costs $249 which is a pretty reasonable price for a great smartwatch but it’s currently even cheaper at $219. That’s actually cheaper than it was back on Black Friday so you’re onto a good thing here. A $30 saving adds up fast on something of this price and this writer is certainly a big fan of what the Apple Watch range can do for your motivation. Intrigued? Keep reading.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2 is simple, cheap, and brilliant according to our reviewer. It reminds you that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get one of the best smartwatches but is it truly worth it? As someone who’s spent the last couple of years closely monitoring their health, it’s easy to recommend the Apple Watch SE 2. While it may lack the finer details that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers such as an always-on screen, ECG facility, and blood oxygen monitor, it’s more than sufficient for helping you change and improve your lifestyle.

Much of that is thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system. On your Apple Watch SE, you can see how many active calories you’ve burned through exercising, check how many exercise minutes you’ve earned, as well as how often you stand each hour of the day. The compelling thing here is that you feel encouraged to keep filling those rings up every day, earning awards and accolades for doing so. Each month, you’re given a challenge that’s personalized according to your past achievements. It’s like a personal trainer on your wrist, encouraging you to do just a little bit more and work a bit harder at improving yourself. Honestly? It works.

Exercise can be very varied with the Workout app catering to all kinds of interests from simple walks to HIIT workouts, swimming or even yoga and Tai Chi. The sense of satisfaction you get as you can spot your improving trends via the Apple Health app feels great and so much better than a set of scales or more traditional ways to see how you’re improving. When you’re not exercising, the Apple Watch SE 2 also looks great and offers crash detection, fall detection, and even an Emergency SOS feature. You can use it to listen to music and podcasts too, as well as even take calls or reply to messages.

With smartwatches finally coming into their own for genuinely being useful, it’s awesome to see the Apple Watch SE 2 available at a discount. Usually priced at $249 at Amazon, you can snap it up for $219. If you’re keen to be fitter, healthier and generally improve your life, I can promise you this is a great way to start making positive changes.

