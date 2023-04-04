 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I write about deals for a living — and I’m tempted by this Apple Watch deal

Jennifer Allen
By
Apps on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s easy to assume that Apple Watch deals are expensive even when on sale, but this offer on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon reminds us all that’s not always the case. It usually costs $249 which is a pretty reasonable price for a great smartwatch but it’s currently even cheaper at $219. That’s actually cheaper than it was back on Black Friday so you’re onto a good thing here. A $30 saving adds up fast on something of this price and this writer is certainly a big fan of what the Apple Watch range can do for your motivation. Intrigued? Keep reading.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2 is simple, cheap, and brilliant according to our reviewer. It reminds you that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get one of the best smartwatches but is it truly worth it? As someone who’s spent the last couple of years closely monitoring their health, it’s easy to recommend the Apple Watch SE 2. While it may lack the finer details that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers such as an always-on screen, ECG facility, and blood oxygen monitor, it’s more than sufficient for helping you change and improve your lifestyle.

Much of that is thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system. On your Apple Watch SE, you can see how many active calories you’ve burned through exercising, check how many exercise minutes you’ve earned, as well as how often you stand each hour of the day. The compelling thing here is that you feel encouraged to keep filling those rings up every day, earning awards and accolades for doing so. Each month, you’re given a challenge that’s personalized according to your past achievements. It’s like a personal trainer on your wrist, encouraging you to do just a little bit more and work a bit harder at improving yourself. Honestly? It works.

Related

Exercise can be very varied with the Workout app catering to all kinds of interests from simple walks to HIIT workouts, swimming or even yoga and Tai Chi. The sense of satisfaction you get as you can spot your improving trends via the Apple Health app feels great and so much better than a set of scales or more traditional ways to see how you’re improving. When you’re not exercising, the Apple Watch SE 2 also looks great and offers crash detection, fall detection, and even an Emergency SOS feature. You can use it to listen to music and podcasts too, as well as even take calls or reply to messages.

With smartwatches finally coming into their own for genuinely being useful, it’s awesome to see the Apple Watch SE 2 available at a discount. Usually priced at $249 at Amazon, you can snap it up for $219. If you’re keen to be fitter, healthier and generally improve your life, I can promise you this is a great way to start making positive changes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google's Pixel brand covers not just smartphones, but also wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The software giant's entry into the hardware market has been a success, and if you're a fan of the Android operating system, you should definitely check out the Google Pixel deals that we've rounded up here. There are some pretty slick discounts on this list of Google Pixel devices, but you'll have to hurry up with your purchases because their prices may return to normal sooner than you expect.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series -- $80, was $100

Why Buy:

Read more
Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more
Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.

Most people already own a smartphone, but investing in tablets is always a good idea. They make it easier on the eyes to read ebooks, watch movies and shows, and play games, as you've got more real estate on their larger touchscreens. However, just like new phones, tablets may be expensive. If you're looking to purchase a device by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Samsung, you're in luck because we've gathered some of the best tablet deals that you can buy right now.
Best tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) -- $80, was $105
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 -- $150, was $230
Apple iPad Mini 2021 -- $469, was $499
Microsoft Surface Go 3 -- $500, was $550
Apple iPad Air 2022 -- $500, was $599
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover -- $700, was $930
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 -- $1,000, was $1,100

Read more
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple loyalists, rejoice! The innovative and notoriously expensive manufacturer of seemingly every popular tech product out there actually does have some discounts. If you're looking to complete your sweet of Apple products with new earbuds, smartwatches, laptops or tablets, we have the Apple deals for you. It's now 2023, so many of these deals are on products released over the past year. These deals won't stick around for long, since the Silicon Valley tech giant knows that their products are always in high demand. Check out our favorite Apple deals below, and grab what you want before the sale ends.
Best Apple deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) --
Apple iPad Mini (2021) --
Apple AirPods Max --
Apple iPad Air 2022 --
Apple MacBook Air M1 --
Apple MacBook Pro (M2, 13-inch, 256GB) --

Read more