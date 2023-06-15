 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch SE is down to its cheapest-ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Apple Watch SE 2 with its Earth watch face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is not a mainstay in our list of the best Apple Watch deals, but here’s an opportunity to get the 40mm model for its lowest-ever price so far. A $30 discount from Amazon makes the smartwatch more affordable at $219 instead of its original price of $249, but you better hurry with your purchase because we’re pretty sure stocks will sell out quickly. You should complete the transaction while you still have the chance.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2, the latest version of Apple’s entry-level wearable device, was just released in September 2022. It’s currently crowned in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, as it still offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness features that include a heart rate sensor, basic sleep tracking, and workout tracking. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE 2 is so comfortable to wear that you wouldn’t mind wearing it the whole day, which you actually can because its battery can last up to two full days on a single charge. It’s also water resistant up to depths of 50 meters, so you don’t need to worry about it getting damaged by intense exercise programs and sudden rainfall.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the advantages of the successor over the previous-generation model include Apple’s S8 SiP chipset that’s 20% faster, an updated accelerometer and gyroscope for better fall detection, and the introduction of a high-g accelerometer chip that enables crash detection. The second-generation Apple Watch SE doesn’t have the blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensor, and always-on screen that are featured in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for its much cheaper cost.

Related

Amazon is currently selling the 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for its cheapest-ever price of $219, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $249. It’s not just an excellent discount for a recently released Apple Watch, but it’s also probably one of the most anticipated smartwatch deals in the market, so there’s no time to waste. Buy the 40mm second-generation Apple Watch SE right now, as its price may go back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 8, Ultra, and more

Apple Watches are finally getting cheaper. There are so many models now that we're starting to see some discounts on the older ones. That doesn't mean you have to settle for less than the best. Some of the best smartwatches from Apple are getting discounts, like the SE 2 and even the Series 8. We've pulled our favorites below.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) -- $149, was $279

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) remains a popular choice for anyone dipping their toe into the Apple Watch world without spending a fortune. Still a great choice for most people, the watch allows you to track all your daily activities from walks to runs, HIIT workouts, to tai chi or yoga. You can also monitor your calorie burn and steps taken with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings that are ideal for hikers. As well as that, there are high and low heart rate notifications, a heads up if your heart rate suddenly becomes irregular, and extensive notifications to save you from grabbing your phone.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch just crashed back to its cheapest-ever price
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch.

One of the best smartwatch deals is perfect for patient Google fans. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch for $300 instead of $350. A saving of $50, it actually works out as the cheapest-ever price for the stylish watch that will go perfectly with your Android or Google Pixel phone. It's likely you already know if you want it in your life but if you need to know a bit more, read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch may not feature in our look at the best smartwatches but it's certainly eye-catching. Unlike most other smartwatches, it has a stylish circular, domed design that looks beautiful. It's very minimalist in its approach but it looks good on your wrist while feeling comfortable too. Its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen uses scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass to keep it safe and while it might not show much information, it has the essentials covered.

Read more
Fitbit Charge 5, Sense 2 fitness trackers just had their prices slashed
Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.

Health and fitness enthusiasts can pounce on some savings today, as Best Buy has discounted a couple of popular Fitbit fitness trackers. Both the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense 2 are seeing fairly significant discounts, and each makes a good option for someone with a workout, hike, or daily step count to track. Each also comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium, a membership service that personalizes your workout experience, and Best Buy is including free shipping as well.
Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

With the Fitbit Charge 5 you can dive deep into your fitness routine. In addition to tracking things like stress, heart rate variability, and skin temperature, it’s also able to track calorie burn and optimize your workouts. There’s also no need to lug a phone around with you on any of your workouts or outdoor adventures, as the Fitbit Charge 5 has built-in GPS that allows you to see your real-time pace and distance, and to see a map of your workout routine in the Fitbit app. This fitness tracker can reach up to seven days of battery life on a single charge, even for workout warriors who plan on putting it to good use. Closing out the top features of the Fitbit Charge 5 is a Health Metrics dashboard that provides all of your fitness data for you in one place.

Read more