Apple Watch SE is down to its cheapest-ever price

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is not a mainstay in our list of the best Apple Watch deals, but here’s an opportunity to get the 40mm model for its lowest-ever price so far. A $30 discount from Amazon makes the smartwatch more affordable at $219 instead of its original price of $249, but you better hurry with your purchase because we’re pretty sure stocks will sell out quickly. You should complete the transaction while you still have the chance.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2, the latest version of Apple’s entry-level wearable device, was just released in September 2022. It’s currently crowned in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, as it still offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness features that include a heart rate sensor, basic sleep tracking, and workout tracking. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE 2 is so comfortable to wear that you wouldn’t mind wearing it the whole day, which you actually can because its battery can last up to two full days on a single charge. It’s also water resistant up to depths of 50 meters, so you don’t need to worry about it getting damaged by intense exercise programs and sudden rainfall.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the advantages of the successor over the previous-generation model include Apple’s S8 SiP chipset that’s 20% faster, an updated accelerometer and gyroscope for better fall detection, and the introduction of a high-g accelerometer chip that enables crash detection. The second-generation Apple Watch SE doesn’t have the blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensor, and always-on screen that are featured in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for its much cheaper cost.

Amazon is currently selling the 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for its cheapest-ever price of $219, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $249. It’s not just an excellent discount for a recently released Apple Watch, but it’s also probably one of the most anticipated smartwatch deals in the market, so there’s no time to waste. Buy the 40mm second-generation Apple Watch SE right now, as its price may go back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

