As part of the 4th of July sales going on, we’re seeing some fantastic Apple deals at the moment. That includes big discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 range at Amazon. The standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm is $70 off right now, but there’s also $70 off the 45mm model, and both 41mm cellular and 45mm cellular models too. A great price for anyone looking to buy themselves a new smartwatch, let’s take a look at what else you might want to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

One of the best smartwatches around, provided you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 is packed with life-enriching features. Whether you’re already active or keen to get fitter, the Apple Watch Series 8 will encourage you to do more. It has Apple’s Activity Rings system which encourages you to meet the movement, exercise, and stand-based goals each day. Alongside that, there are a steady stream of awards and challenges to take part in.

For devoted fitness fans, the Apple Watch Series 8 is capable of tracking seemingly every imaginable type of workout. From running to yoga to weight lifting, the Apple Watch Series 8 provides key insight such as what your pace is or how many calories you’re burning. It’s also capable of tracking your blood oxygen levels, along with being able to take an ECG at any time. If it spots an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate, you also receive notifications to give you a heads-up.

The watch’s bright, Always-On display means it’s always clear to see what’s going on. Opt for one of the Cellular models and you don’t even need your phone nearby to enjoy GPS features and take calls or reply to messages. Crash detection and Fall detection round off the great set of features, and is available for either type of Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale at Amazon. There’s $70 off all models so you can buy the standard Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 with a 41mm screen or you can go for the 45mm GPS + Cellular model for $459. Whatever you plan on doing, you’re going to love how much the Apple Watch Series 8 improves your life. Hit the buy button if you agree.

