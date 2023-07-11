 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch Series 8 down to cheapest-ever price for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

As part of the Prime Day deals going on right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest-ever price. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch 8 41mm for just $299 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. It’s the lowest price of the year with the Apple Watch Series 8 usually only going as low as around $329 such as during the 4th of July sales, but often being much pricier. There are similar discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular, and the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular all seeing $100 price cuts. Each model is well worth checking out as these are easily the best of the Prime Day Apple deals, so either hit the buy links below to get straight to making a purchase or read on while we tell you more about them. Prime Day Apple Watch deals are always in high demand so the longer you wait, the more likely that your purchase could take a while to be shipped.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

As the newest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic wearable for iPhone owners. One of the best smartwatches, it’s particularly well-suited for active users or those who want to be held more accountable. That’s thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system which monitors how many active calories you burn each day, how much exercise you partake in, and how often you stand throughout the day. A challenge and badge system entices you into pushing ahead and beating your previous personal bests, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can track a seemingly endless supply of workouts from running, and walking, to dancing, yoga, and Tai Chi.

During your downtime, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also capable of tracking your blood oxygen levels, taking an ECG any time you need it to, and also giving you some insight if you suddenly experience an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. It also has crash detection and fall detection so the watch always has your best intentions at heart. At all times, it’s easy to see everything thanks to the attractive Always-On display that looks great on your wrist. It’s even more noticeable if you’ve checked out what the right size of Apple Watch is for you and gone bigger.

A truly fantastic smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale as part of the Prime Day celebrations going on right now. All the variants are on sale at $100 off so you can buy the standard Apple Watch Series 8 for $299 or you can go for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular for only $429. As with all Prime Day deals, you haven’t got long to take advantage of the great price so hit the buy button now to avoid missing out. This is the cheapest-ever price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 so it’s one not to be missed.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 7, Pixel 6, and Pixel Buds A-Series
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google's Pixel brand covers not just smartphones, but also wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The software giant's entry into the hardware market has been a success, and if you're a fan of the Android operating system, you should definitely check out the Google Pixel deals that we've rounded up here. There are some pretty slick discounts on this list of Google Pixel devices, but you'll have to hurry up with your purchases because their prices may return to normal sooner than you expect.
Google Pixel 6a  — $330, was $349

Why Buy:

Read more
Best Prime Day phone deals: Early sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

With the Prime Day deals right around the corner, now is the perfect time to think about picking up a new smartphone, especially since some of the hottest deals of the year on smartphones are going to be happening on rime Day. The sales begin on July 11 and run through July 12, and the best Prime Day phone deals aren't going to be limited to what's on sale at Amazon. In fact, there are some phone deals happening right now if you're in dire need of a new phone, and we've rounded up some of our favorites below.
Today's best Prime Day phone deals
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) -- $149, was $379

If you don't mind getting a smartphone that's locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you can have the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the latest version of the entry-level iPhone, for a very cheap price. The iPhone SE 2022 may be affordable, but it doesn't sacrifice too much because it's equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip that's also used by the iPhone 13 series. The budget iPhone also offers theTouch ID fingerprint recognition system and IP67 waster resistance.

Read more
This early Prime Day deal gets you a Fire HD 10 tablet for $90
Amazon Fire HD 10 in hand.

Prime Day deals have begun early making this the ideal time to buy an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet at a fantastic price. Usually priced at $190, you can buy the tablet for just $90 at Amazon today, saving you a huge $100. Easily one of the best tablet deals around, this is a deal you seriously won't want to miss out on. Here's what you want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10
While the Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn't make it to our list of the best tablets, it's hard to criticize it at this price. You get a clear 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display offering more than 2 million pixels and proving to be almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a fast octa-core processor and 3GB of memory so it's capable of being used with all your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

Read more