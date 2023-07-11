As part of the Prime Day deals going on right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest-ever price. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch 8 41mm for just $299 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. It’s the lowest price of the year with the Apple Watch Series 8 usually only going as low as around $329 such as during the 4th of July sales, but often being much pricier. There are similar discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular, and the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular all seeing $100 price cuts. Each model is well worth checking out as these are easily the best of the Prime Day Apple deals, so either hit the buy links below to get straight to making a purchase or read on while we tell you more about them. Prime Day Apple Watch deals are always in high demand so the longer you wait, the more likely that your purchase could take a while to be shipped.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

As the newest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic wearable for iPhone owners. One of the best smartwatches, it’s particularly well-suited for active users or those who want to be held more accountable. That’s thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system which monitors how many active calories you burn each day, how much exercise you partake in, and how often you stand throughout the day. A challenge and badge system entices you into pushing ahead and beating your previous personal bests, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can track a seemingly endless supply of workouts from running, and walking, to dancing, yoga, and Tai Chi.

During your downtime, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also capable of tracking your blood oxygen levels, taking an ECG any time you need it to, and also giving you some insight if you suddenly experience an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. It also has crash detection and fall detection so the watch always has your best intentions at heart. At all times, it’s easy to see everything thanks to the attractive Always-On display that looks great on your wrist. It’s even more noticeable if you’ve checked out what the right size of Apple Watch is for you and gone bigger.

A truly fantastic smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale as part of the Prime Day celebrations going on right now. All the variants are on sale at $100 off so you can buy the standard Apple Watch Series 8 for $299 or you can go for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular for only $429. As with all Prime Day deals, you haven’t got long to take advantage of the great price so hit the buy button now to avoid missing out. This is the cheapest-ever price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 so it’s one not to be missed.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Editors' Recommendations