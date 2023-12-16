 Skip to main content
Buying an Apple Watch Series 9 for the holidays? Don’t miss this deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 has some of the most extensive health-related updates we’ve seen in a while, with a new suite of sensors and a ton of other things under the hood. Of course, being an Apple product, it is quite expensive, and if you’re planning to grab one, then you’ll likely want to go for an already existing deal. Luckily, there’s a huge 3-day sale at Best Buy that includes a great deal on the Series 9, bringing it down from its usual $399 to $329, which is an excellent $70 discount on a watch with many similar specs as the Ultra 2. You can also get the 45mm version , as well as the 41mm and 45mm of the cellular + GPS versions, which are both discounted and , respectfully.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

So why is the Apple Watch Series 9 so great? Well, a lot of it has to do with the fact that the Series 9 boasts a lot of the same specs as the Ultra 2, including the newer S9 chip and gesture feature, the latter of which lets you control the watch with only one hand. It manages to do that for only half the price, and while you do lose out on a few activity and fitness-related features, that’s worth the reduced price, especially if you don’t lead a very active lifestyle that includes things like diving and hiking. But, you can take a look at our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Ultra 2 to get a better sense of what you’re getting with each and which one fits your needs more.

Luckily, even at half price the Series 9 is exceedingly comfortable and has a tone of customization options when it comes to colors and straps. Plus, you also get a much brighter screen that can hit a 2,000 nit peak brightness and an adorable Snoopy watch, which is a lot more than meets the eye. You also get all the same health tracking as the Watch 8, so there’s not much difference there, which is a shame. It also doesn’t have an amazing battery life, and you’ll get around two days of it with moderate use.

Even so, the Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch and a great upgrade if you’re going from one of the earlier watches like the Series 6 or Series 7, especially since it has a solid discount that brings it down to $329 for the 41mm version. Don’t forget that the 45mm and Cellular versions are also discounted, and there is an extra $275 worth of trade-in credits you could potentially get, although if you just want one of the other Series watches, check out these great Apple Watch deals.

