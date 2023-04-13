 Skip to main content
Spring sales mean you can get an Apple Watch for $199

Briley Kenney
By
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Need a new smartwatch, or particularly want an Apple Watch? You can always peruse the latest Apple Watch deals to see what’s out there, some new, some old, but before you go, you should see the current deal that’s available at Walmart. You can get the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) 40mm for $199, instead of its usual $279 price tag. That saves you about $80, and the deal is good for all color variations including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. It is an older model of the Apple Watch, but as you likely know Apple devices tend to stay relevant from generation to generation thanks to their top-notch experiences.

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) review tells you everything you need to know, but to keep it brief, it’s the best Apple Watch for most people. What does that mean, exactly? It has all of the features you could ever want or need in a smartwatch and then some. You can read in the review that Andy Boxall praised it for its stylish design, high degree of customization, comprehensive health tracking support, and responsive, fluid performance. It makes the original Apple Watch even better.

It has a swim-proof design, and it’s durable for outdoor activities like hiking, dancing, and even climbing — it has a built-in compass and offers real-time elevation readings too. An emergency SOS mode lets you call for help if you need it, plus you can take calls, and texts, and reply or answer right on your wrist. WatchOS, which is Apple’s software — like iOS — receives regular updates and feature improvements, with the latest being watchOS 8.

While there are other smartwatches out there, nothing quite compares to the Apple Watch. It’s a mainstay in the electronics and wearables world, and Apple’s Watch SE is no exception to that rule, even with newer models available. If you want to know the difference you can always see our Apple Watch SE 2 vs Apple Watch SE comparison to get an idea for what’s upgraded and what’s changed. Here’s a hint, it’s not much.

This deal allows you to grab the Watch SE (1st Gen) at an incredible price, for just $199. That saves you about $79 off the regular price, but it’s also available in all of the different color variations, so you’re not locked into one particular style. You can choose the design you like best. Hurry though, that deal isn’t going to be available forever, and these are selling like hotcakes.

