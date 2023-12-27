Christmas check? Maybe a crisp 100 or two stuck in between the flaps of a card? To do your family right, you want to show them that you got a ton of cool high-powered loot from their gift. You know you can get great stuff from Apple, but the prices are usually high. Fortunately, Apple is kind enough to offer some great deals on their products in the post-Christmas window; giving you an opportunity to get something on the cheap. Organized by product type, here are the best Apple deals we’ve found after Christmas.

Best After-Christmas iPad deals

We’re finding great deals on the Apple iPad 9th Gen, in various configurations. It’s already our choice as the best iPad on a budget, so these deals make it even more appealing. The trick to choosing which deal you want to buy here is if you want more storage space and if you want cellular data in addition to WiFi. Our review recommends the 64GB version if you’re mostly sticking to productivity tasks, but the 256GB version is best if you want to game on your iPad as well, of it “there is an app for that” for too many of your hobbies. Cellular capability gets more personal, but if you already have your phone for that and intend to use the iPad at home, there’s likely no need.

Apple 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad (WiFi, 64GB) —

Apple 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB) —

Apple 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad (WiFi, 256GB) —

Apple 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Best After-Christmas iPhone deals

Deals on a brand new iPhone are amongst the hardest to find, so if you’re looking for a good iPhone you might want to succumb and just go ahead and pick from one of the best iPhones. But, if you’re really deal hungry, we did manage to find one at a decently discounted rate: An unlocked iPhone 12 5G with 64GB. In 2020, we reviewed the iPhone 12 as the best iPhone for most people. It’s the same old iPhone, still good, but tech has moved along. However, at this price, it is worth a second look:

Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB —

Best After-Christmas AirPod deals

The big deal with AirPods deals this year is getting an accessories combo. It’s still totally possible to get plain AirPods, but as you’ll see with some of these deals, it pays to get something extra with your purchase at this time of the year:

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen —

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with Cleaning Kit —

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with Insignia Accessories —

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with HomePod mini —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best After-Christmas MacBook deals

With even the best MacBooks on sale, this is a fantastic time to pick up your next laptop. The following laptops are all rated extremely highly by the people that matter the most — actual users — and the last one on the list has a perfect ‘5.0’ rating over on Best Buy (even after over 125 reviews) at the time of this writing. Don’t rest on these deals:

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best After-Christmas Apple Watch deals

There’s a lot to say about the Apple Watch line right now and where it is headed. Take our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, which is so new you can see our reviewer’s Christmas tree in the background. The conclusion? She’s glad she never bought it and was totally surprised it came out so soon after the perfectly good original Apple Watch Ultra. And, lo and behold, the original Apple Watch Ultra happens to be on sale for the holidays, with the expected kicker of it being the previous model, it’s probably the right time to buy it.

At the same time, Apple is in some legal trouble and has had to stop selling the Apple Watch, or at least the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Imports of the two products into the US stopped on Christmas day and the latest news also confirms that the two products are banned from being sold. It is, to say the least, quite confusing.

What we can take these two factors to mean, however, is that these deals are probably the best you’re going to find:

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) 40mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – S/M – Midnight — Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) 40mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – M/L – Starlight — Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – M/L – Midnight — Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Titanium Case with Black/Gray Trail Loop – S/M – Titanium — Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Titanium Case with Orange Alpine Loop – Large – Titanium —



