Best after-Christmas smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Garmin, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Christmas is over, but you can still take advantage of smartwatch deals from various retailers if you’re interested in owning one of the wearable devices, or upgrading from an older model. The chaos of the holiday shopping season probably means stocks are already running low though, so to help you make a quick purchase, we’ve gathered the top offers for smartwatches made by Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and Samsung. You’re going to have to hurry because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of these bargains.

Best Fitbit after-Christmas deals

Someone wearing a Fitbit Charge 6 with a coral band.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Fitbit’s smartwatches are fitness-focused, with features that track all kinds of health metrics that will help you monitor and improve your physical condition. You can’t go wrong with any of the best Fitbit devices — including our top pick, the Fitbit Charge 6 — as they’re all going to help with your fitness journey. You have the choice between Fitbit devices that look like smartwatches with large screens and fitness trackers with slimmer displays. There’s even one for kids, namely the Fitbit Ace 3.

  • Fitbit Inspire 2 —
  • Fitbit Ace 3 —
  • Fitbit Charge 6 —
  • Fitbit Versa 3 —
  • Fitbit Sense 2 —

Best Apple Watch after-Christmas deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 on charge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch is arguably the most popular smartwatch in the market right now, with the latest versions, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, quickly claiming their spots among the best smartwatches for iPhone owners. Older models are still acceptable purchases though, especially if you’re on a budget, because their performance are still pretty smooth by today’s standards.

  • Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —

Best Garmin Watch after-Christmas deals

New Body Battery details on the Garmin Venu 3.
Garmin

Garmin is a tried-and-tested brand for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to stay on top of their health metrics. Garmin watches are designed to be durable, are equipped with top-of-the-line fitness features that promise accuracy and precision, and can last for days without having to recharge. These smartwatches range from affordable to premium, so choosing the model that you want will largely depend on what you want to get out of your wearable device.

  • Garmin Venu Sq —
  • Garmin Forerunner 245 —
  • Garmin Vivoactive 4S —
  • Garmin Venu 3 —
  • Garmin Fenix 7 Pro —

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch after-Christmas deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If the Apple Watch is the recommended choice for iPhone owners, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is the top pick for Android smartphone users. You’ll want to go for either of the newest releases — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — so that you can enjoy the latest features of the wearable device, but previous generations of the smartwatch are still worthwhile purchases as they also offer comprehensive health tracking and dependable performance.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) —

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
