Apple has released a new version of the iPad Pro 11-inch model for 2022, which adds numerous enhancements to the tablet's major components — from the M2 chip to improved networking tech. Despite a significant upgrade inside, the iPad Pro's exterior design has remained consistent for several years. That has not deterred case makers from stepping up to the plate with brand new designs for the 4th-generation iPad Pro 11-inch. One bonus is that all cases and covers you may have purchased for earlier versions of the iPad 11 Pro will slide nicely onto the new M2 model. We've gathered some high-profile new cases that are available now.

Apple Smart Folio

Pros Lightweight front and back protection

Sleep/wake functionality

Attaches magnetically Cons No extra protection

This Apple-branded iPad cover is an enduring favorite and is guaranteed to fit perfectly. The Smart Folio for the newest 11-inch iPad Pro is thin and light, offering front and back protection for your device. It automatically wakes your tablet when lifted and puts it to sleep when set down. The Smart Folio attaches magnetically, and you can fold it into various positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or videoconferencing. It comes in white, Marine Blue, English Lavender, and black.

OtterBox Case Defender

Pros Heavy-duty protection

Built-in screen cover

Drop protection exceeds military standard Cons Heavy

The OtterBox Defender Series, a super-protective iPad Pro 11-inch case, provides multi-layer construction, a built-in screen protector, and a shield stand. Durable for the rough and tumble of work and play, it ensures your iPad will survive any activities you're into. It's not light: It weighs a little over a pound and is constructed with polycarbonate and synthetic rubber. It's been tested for twice the number of drops as dictated by military standards, and port covers prevent dirt, dust, and lint. The stand provides screen protection and converts for typing and hands-free viewing. It works with all standard networks and is compatible with all iPad 11 models from the first through the fourth generation.

Speck Balance Folio

Pros Microban antimicrobial protection

Covers drops up to 4 feet

Includes magnetic camera shield Cons Not compatible with second-generation Apple Pencil

Speck's slim tablet case protects against scratches and drops and transforms into a viewing stand for hands-free operation. The cover has a Microban antimicrobial coating that protects against 99% of stains and bacteria. The interior liner protects the screen against damage to the tablet glass, while the outer shell shields against drops up to 4 feet. The latch-secured protective cover includes a magnetic camera shield that covers the tablet lens and retracts when you need to snap a photo. The cover converts into a typing and viewing stand. The cover's built-in magnets are strategically placed for wake/sleep functionality. There's also an integrated holder, but only for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Spigen Liquid Air Folio

Pros Secure magnetic closure

Quick access to buttons and ports

Compatible with various screen protectors Cons Only comes in black

Spigen's Liquid Air Folio cover, featuring flexible polyurethane and polycarbonate, doubles as an independent stand for reading, viewing, or videoconferencing. Its secure magnetic closure maintains sleep/wake functionality with quick access to all buttons and the charging port. The case is designed to be compatible with Spigen screen protectors but can also work with many third-party screen covers as well. This iPad cover works for all generations of the iPad Pro 11-inch tablet.

ESR Hybrid Trifold Case

Pros Attaches with powerful magnets

Works with iPad sleep/wake function

Provides for Apple Pencil charging Cons Cannot use the stand vertically

The ESR Hybrid Trifold Case has a detachable magnetic cover with built-in magnets to create a secure lock and solid stand while also being easy to attach and remove. Hybrid protection is derived from its flexible frame and hard back, which offers full protection to your iPad against scratches, drops, and impact. Its recessed side panel facilitates magnetic pairing and charging for the second-generation Apple Pencil, while a magnetic clasp secures your Pencil. Two modes — viewing and writing — let you achieve the perfect angle for viewing video, typing, or sketching. It comes in black, green, or gray.

Fintie Hybrid Rugged Case

Pros Military drop-tested exterior

Air-cushioned corners

Second-generation Apple Pencil support Cons Heavy

Fintie, a famous name in device covers, offers its tri-fold Hybrid Rugged Case as extra protection against shocks, drops, and impact. It features a military drop-tested, shock-absorbing TPU exterior with four air-cushioned corners and wake/sleep functionality. A soft microfiber interior front protects your tablet glass, while a transparent back cover displays the Apple icon. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil with a magnetic clasp and wireless charging. You can fold the front cover to use your iPad as a viewing stand or with the keyboard. This case comes in black or pink and is compatible with all iPad Pro 11-inch models.

