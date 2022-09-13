The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.

While it's certainly frustrating to need to spend even more money, a screen protector is definitely worth it as they serve as a protective layer that keeps your display from being cracked or scratched. When considering how many "dangerous" situations our phones end up in on a daily basis, it's always better to be safe than sorry, especially since the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an updated display that you'll want to keep in tip-top shape.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

Pros Claims to be two times stronger than tempered glass

Extremely thin at 0.29mm thick

Includes "easy align" tray Cons No warranty coverage for breaks

The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector is one of the protectors that's directly marketed by Apple, making it a go-to choice for many fans of the company. For good reason, too, as it's incredibly strong, with Belkin claiming it has the ability to withstand forces two times more powerful than regular tempered glass protectors. Installation is simple using the in-box "easy align" tray, but if you need any additional help, you'll need to purchase the screen in an Apple store and pay extra for the installation. It's worth noting that this protector is on the pricier side of things, which is certainly justified due to its quality, but the fact it's lacking any sort of warranty or free replacement option is something to keep in mind.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

InvisibleShield XTR2

Pros Stellar "worry-free" warranty

Edge-to-edge protection

Anti-reflective sheen Cons High price point

The InvisibleShield XTR2 is the most expensive screen protector on this list, but its "no questions asked" warranty makes the entire thing worth it. Essentially, if an InvisibleShield screen protector breaks, you get a new one for free, as long as you cover the shipping costs. Not only is the protector's warranty solid, but the glass itself goes edge to edge, leaving no section of the screen exposed. While there are cheaper screen protectors by Zagg, the XTR2 keeps the new dynamic island covered, which is key for keeping the display protected and clean. The only downside to this screen protector is the high price point, but for what it offers, it seems like a small price to pay in the long run.

InvisibleShield XTR2

DBrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Smooth, polished edges

Two-pack

Relatively low price point Cons Standard tempered glass

Although Dbrand is known for its sarcastic approach to marketing, the products that it offers are actually of pretty high quality. The company's screen protectors are relatively cheap at just around $20 and offer a good deal of features for the price. Perhaps what's best about the protectors are the polished edges that keep it comfortable when swiping from one side of the screen. The tough sell for Dbrand's screen protectors, however, is the fact that they're made from more standard tempered glass. While that's not a complete deal breaker, as the material certainly is better than nothing, there are a number of stronger protectors on the market. Luckily, if you break one, DBrand sells its protectors in a pack of two, so replacing them is cost-effective, but depending on how rough you are with your phone, you may find yourself ordering another set sooner than you'd like.

DBrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Three-Pack

Pros Screen protectors for both the display and the cameras

Three-pack

Low price point Cons Tempered glass

Potentially short life for camera protectors

If you're looking for a screen protector that's budget-friendly, the Ferilinso Tempered Glass Three-Pack is about as cheap as you're going to find. While the low price point and high bang-for-your-buck value are enticing, there are certainly drawbacks to keep in mind. The screen protector is made of tempered glass, which means that it's less strong than other offerings, and while the additional camera protectors are a plus, some customers have reported issues with them falling off the cameras after several weeks of sliding in and out of their pockets. Luckily, the three-pack offers plenty of replacements for damaged glass and an alignment tray for easy application, but it's certainly a product where you get what you pay for.

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Three-Pack

Torras Diamond Shield

Pros Blue light reduction

Application warranty

Bubble-free adhesive Cons Blue light reduction may slightly alter screen colors

The actual application of a screen protector can be the cause for plenty of anxiety around getting a new phone since any piece of dust or other particle caught between the display, and the screen protector can turn into a noticeable bubble and be pretty irritating. Luckily, the Torras Diamond Shield uses an adhesive that actively fights to reduce the number of unwanted bubbles. If you still had issues with the application, then the screen protector's warranty will cover you, and you'll be sent a replacement. The blue light reduction that Torras screen protectors offer is something of a double-edged sword. Blue light can be disruptive to certain brain activity, such as your circadian rhythm, so it's a good idea to cut down on exposure, especially before bed. While reducing exposure is all well and good, using blue light-reducing glass as a screen protector can slightly alter the color of the images being displayed.

Torras Diamond Shield

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard

Pros Anti-glare screen

Amplifies low-light displays

"High-strength" aluminosilicate glass Cons High price point

OtterBox is known for making some of the most rugged cases and screen protectors for Apple products, so recommending the brand's latest protectors is something of a no-brainer. Its finish reduces glare, making your iPhone 14 Pro Max reliable in even the brightest conditions, and it amplifies low-light displays, meaning that you'll save battery, as your phone doesn't need to be running on its highest brightness settings to be seen clearly. The aluminosilicate glass protector is much stronger than something like tempered glass, meaning that you're less likely to need a replacement from drops. The only downside is that replacing a damaged screen can be pricey, as it's offered at around $45.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard

