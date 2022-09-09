Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If there's one thing the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro will be remembered for, it's the demise of the maligned notch, at least on the Pro models. The new high-end iPhone 14 range, in conjunction with iOS 16, replaces the notch with a new interface feature called Dynamic Island — it resembles a single, elongated, pill-shaped cutout to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. That radical redesign is accompanied by new, updated hues and a 48-megapixel camera.

No matter how careful you are in handling your very expensive and delicate smartphone, accidents happen, so consider protecting your iPhone's Super Retina XDR display with a screen protector. We have a few suggestions.

Fotbor 2 Pack Privacy Screen Protector

Pros Comes in a two-pack

Includes privacy features

Hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers Cons May not be easy to install

The Fotbor two-pack provides excellent protection to effectively safeguard your privacy from folks nearby who may be surreptitiously eyeing your screen. The 0.33mm super-thin glass preserves touchscreen sensitivity, allowing the screen to respond accurately to your taps while also supporting 3D Touch and Haptic Touch. Shatterproof and scratchproof, the screen is made of 9H military explosion-proof glass. A strong edge design ensures the screen corners are protected from shock, scratches, and drops. The tempered glass screen protector self-expels air bubbles when automatically bonding with the screen. It's also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers to shield your glass from oil residue and fingerprints.

Fotbor 2 Pack Privacy Screen Protector

MyBat Pro Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Edge-to-edge full coverage

Oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating

Very thin at 0.33mm Cons Only one in the package

MyBat Pro’s full coverage provides the ultimate edge-to-edge preventative barrier between your phone's screen and the elements. It features multilayered tempered glass that the manufacturer says is five times stronger than standard glass while delivering 9H-level hardness. At only 0.33 thick, it provides maximum scratch, drop, impact, and shatter protection. Its oleophobic coating prevents smudges, fingerprints, and dirt from muddying your screen. Case-friendly, it offers a perfect fit without limiting touch sensitivity.

MyBat Pro Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H tempered glass hardness rating

95% light transmission

Extremely thin at 0.27mm Cons Only one in the package

Olixar's ultra-thin, clear tempered glass screen protector features a tough exterior, high visibility, and touch sensitivity. At 0.27mm, the protective shield adds minimal bulk to your phone. The screen cover is made from chemically reinforced glass with a 9H hardness rating that maintains perfect image clarity while protecting your phone's screen from scratches, shock, and impact. It won't diminish the sharpness or brightness of your phone's display, as it provides a 95% light penetration ratio. As tempered glass rather than film, it does not bubble on application, while the coating allows for easy removal. It features cutouts for the camera, sensors, speaker, and button, with transparent sections for the capacitive buttons.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Xpression Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Comes in a two-pack

Nearly 100% light transmission

Features oleophobic coating Cons May not be easy to install

The Xpression screen cover, a tempered glass screen protector that comes in a two-pack, provides a scratch-resistant oleophobic coating to protect your device from scratches, dust, scrapes, wear, drops, fingerprints, and oily smudges. The ultra-thin screen protector promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity and preserves your phone's original high-response touch feature. With nearly 100% HD transparency, the protective cover retains your iPhone's optical clarity and bright image quality. Application is dust-free and bubble-free.

Xpression Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

Pros Withstands impact up to 110 pounds

Military-grade toughness

Comes in a two-pack Cons Expensive

Made from the hardest tempered glass for military-grade toughness, the ESR Armorite Screen Protector is lab-tested to withstand impacts of up to 110 pounds. The surface features a special oleophobic coating to prevent smudge and fingerprint buildup and ensures a smooth, responsive experience. The crystal-clear glass is scratch-resistant and case-friendly to protect your iPhone screen without sacrificing clarity, ensuring a flawless display and full Face ID functionality. The included easy-installation frame and cleaning kit make bubble-free application easy.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

XCellCase Screen Protector

Pros 9H+ hardness

Case-friendly design

Oleophobic and clear hydrophobic coating Cons Only one in the package

This durable protector shields your screen from scratches, scuffs, and impact, while a protective hydrophobic and oleophobic coating defends against fingerprints and liquid residue. Featuring shatterproof 9H+ hardness, the screen protector is designed with heavy-duty anti-scratch tempered glass. At 0.33mm thick, it's compatible with most cases and includes laser cutouts and military-grade strength, and it's designed for maximum coverage and near-total touchscreen accuracy.

XCellCase Screen Protector

