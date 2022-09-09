 Skip to main content
The best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors

Jackie Dove
By

If there's one thing the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro will be remembered for, it's the demise of the maligned notch, at least on the Pro models. The new high-end iPhone 14 range, in conjunction with iOS 16, replaces the notch with a new interface feature called Dynamic Island — it resembles a single, elongated, pill-shaped cutout to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. That radical redesign is accompanied by new, updated hues and a 48-megapixel camera.

No matter how careful you are in handling your very expensive and delicate smartphone, accidents happen, so consider protecting your iPhone's Super Retina XDR display with a screen protector. We have a few suggestions.

iPhone 14 Pro Privacy Screen Protector, Fotbor [2 Pack] protectors and box.

Fotbor 2 Pack Privacy Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a two-pack
  • Includes privacy features
  • Hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers
Cons
  • May not be easy to install

The Fotbor two-pack provides excellent protection to effectively safeguard your privacy from folks nearby who may be surreptitiously eyeing your screen. The 0.33mm super-thin glass preserves touchscreen sensitivity, allowing the screen to respond accurately to your taps while also supporting 3D Touch and Haptic Touch. Shatterproof and scratchproof, the screen is made of 9H military explosion-proof glass. A strong edge design ensures the screen corners are protected from shock, scratches, and drops. The tempered glass screen protector self-expels air bubbles when automatically bonding with the screen. It's also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers to shield your glass from oil residue and fingerprints.

iPhone 14 Pro Privacy Screen Protector, Fotbor [2 Pack] Privacy Screen iPhone 14 Pro, Anti Spy Private Full Coverage Film, Shockproof Anti-Scratch 9H Tempered Glass, iPhone 14 Pro Accessories 6.1 Inch

Fotbor 2 Pack Privacy Screen Protector

MyBat Pro’s Full Coverage Apple iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protector cover and box.

MyBat Pro Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Edge-to-edge full coverage
  • Oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating
  • Very thin at 0.33mm
Cons
  • Only one in the package

MyBat Pro’s full coverage provides the ultimate edge-to-edge preventative barrier between your phone's screen and the elements. It features multilayered tempered glass that the manufacturer says is five times stronger than standard glass while delivering 9H-level hardness. At only 0.33 thick, it provides maximum scratch, drop, impact, and shatter protection. Its oleophobic coating prevents smudges, fingerprints, and dirt from muddying your screen. Case-friendly, it offers a perfect fit without limiting touch sensitivity.

FULL COVERAGE SCREEN PROTECTOR for iPhone 14 Pro (6.1)

MyBat Pro Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector and phone.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H tempered glass hardness rating
  • 95% light transmission
  • Extremely thin at 0.27mm
Cons
  • Only one in the package

Olixar's ultra-thin, clear tempered glass screen protector features a tough exterior, high visibility, and touch sensitivity. At 0.27mm, the protective shield adds minimal bulk to your phone. The screen cover is made from chemically reinforced glass with a 9H hardness rating that maintains perfect image clarity while protecting your phone's screen from scratches, shock, and impact. It won't diminish the sharpness or brightness of your phone's display, as it provides a 95% light penetration ratio. As tempered glass rather than film, it does not bubble on application, while the coating allows for easy removal. It features cutouts for the camera, sensors, speaker, and button, with transparent sections for the capacitive buttons.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector - For iPhone 14 Pro

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Xpm Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 14 Pro phone and screen.

Xpression Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a two-pack
  • Nearly 100% light transmission
  • Features oleophobic coating
Cons
  • May not be easy to install

The Xpression screen cover, a tempered glass screen protector that comes in a two-pack, provides a scratch-resistant oleophobic coating to protect your device from scratches, dust, scrapes, wear, drops, fingerprints, and oily smudges. The ultra-thin screen protector promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity and preserves your phone's original high-response touch feature. With nearly 100% HD transparency, the protective cover retains your iPhone's optical clarity and bright image quality. Application is dust-free and bubble-free.

Xpm Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 14 Pro (6.1") [2 Pack] Tempered Glass Screen Protector Round Edges [9H Hardness] [Case Friendly] Protector Guard - Clear

Xpression Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR Armorite Screen Protector and phone.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

Pros
  • Withstands impact up to 110 pounds
  • Military-grade toughness
  • Comes in a two-pack
Cons
  • Expensive

Made from the hardest tempered glass for military-grade toughness, the ESR Armorite Screen Protector is lab-tested to withstand impacts of up to 110 pounds. The surface features a special oleophobic coating to prevent smudge and fingerprint buildup and ensures a smooth, responsive experience. The crystal-clear glass is scratch-resistant and case-friendly to protect your iPhone screen without sacrificing clarity, ensuring a flawless display and full Face ID functionality. The included easy-installation frame and cleaning kit make bubble-free application easy.

iPhone 14 Pro Armorite™ Screen Protector

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

XCellCase Screen Protector and phone.

XCellCase Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H+ hardness
  • Case-friendly design
  • Oleophobic and clear hydrophobic coating
Cons
  • Only one in the package

This durable protector shields your screen from scratches, scuffs, and impact, while a protective hydrophobic and oleophobic coating defends against fingerprints and liquid residue. Featuring shatterproof 9H+ hardness, the screen protector is designed with heavy-duty anti-scratch tempered glass. At 0.33mm thick, it's compatible with most cases and includes laser cutouts and military-grade strength, and it's designed for maximum coverage and near-total touchscreen accuracy.

Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 14 Pro (6.1") Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Heavy Duty Anti-Scratch Anti-Bubble Tempered Glass Film 9H Hardness Cover - Clear

XCellCase Screen Protector

