iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro prices slashed for the holidays

Apple’s latest generation of tablets has made some really huge strides and constitutes some of the best iPads we’ve seen in terms of upgrades we’ve seen for a while, especially with Apple throwing in its latest M1 and M2 chips. Of course, that also means that they cost a pretty penny, and if you’re looking to grab one, then you’re likely waiting for a good sale to grab them. Luckily, there’s a great 3-day sale going on at Best Buy right now that has some solid deals across the board, and we’ve listed some of our favorites below. But if none of these really do it for you, be sure to check out these other great iPad deals for alternatives.

Apple iPad mini 6 — $400, was $500

A person writes on a 2021 Apple iPad Mini with an Apple Pencil.
Apple

The latest model of the Apple iPad mini comes with the A15 Bionic chip, which is the latest non-M-series chip that Apple has and is still quite powerful. It comes with 4GB RAM to help provide a smooth experience, and the internal storage is 64GB, which is a bit on the lower side but about average for Apple devices. It runs a gorgeous 8.3-inch screen with a 2266 x 1488 resolution, and both the front and rear-facing cameras are 12 megapixels and take excellent pictures. You also get about 10 hours of battery life, which is high for a tablet, so it’s good if you’re planning to use it for long periods.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5th-generation — $500, was $600

A young woman works on an Apple iPad Air with her Apple Pencil.
Apple

The latest Apple iPad Air 5th-generation has pretty much anything you could ever want from an iPad Air, including the M1 chip, which puts it at a whole other level of processing power. That means that it’s excellent for work and productivity just as much as it is for general use. The 10.9-inch screen runs at 2360 x 1640, making it perfect for streaming content, and the 8GB of memory will give you an overall smooth experience, although the 64GB of storage is still on the low end. It also has 12MP front and rear-facing cameras, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6, so you can get a very smooth and stable connection.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $749, was $799

Side view of two 2022 Apple 12.9 inch iPad Pros on a white background.
Apple

Of course, if you want a lot more performance, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro is the way to go, especially since it has an M2 chip under the hood. Its sleek and modern design doesn’t give away that this is a beast of a tablet and can handle quite a bit of editing work that you throw at it, including video editing. The RAM still remains low at 8GB, but you do at least get the larger 128GB of storage to work with. The 11-inch screen runs a 2388 x 1668 resolution, while you get a 12-megapixel front camera and a 10-megapixel rear camera, which is a bit less than the iPad Air 5, but not a dealbreaker.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $1,149, was $1,199

apple-ipad-pro-12-9-inch-wi-fi-256gb-space-gray-latest-model
Apple

This configuration runs the same M2 chip but is a bit bigger, with a 12.9-inch screen that runs a 2732 x 2048, which is just better overall quality and makes it easier to edit if you want to go that route. Also, you 256GB of storage, which is excellent, although that’s tempered a bit by the 8GB of RAM which, at this price point, we’d prefer to see double of, but that’s just Apple’s design philosophy. Otherwise, it’s the same tablet as the 11-inch version, although you’re paying a big premium for the larger screen and storage.

