20 Android and iOS apps for kids to keep them entertained (and quiet)

Children are able to use and understand technology at an early age. They know how to operate smartphones and tablets correctly and get into their favorite apps before they can speak. There are a sea of apps available for every platform, but not all of them are appropriate for children. We have compiled a list of apps for kids, some are silly games while others are educational, but all of them are completely child-safe and fun.

Many of these apps come with in-app purchases. If your children don’t understand that they are paying with real money every time they tap one of these, it can cause real problems. Before handing a phone or tablet over to a kid, make sure they don’t know the password for your account, and that they need to ask before they click. You can also avoid any mishaps by following our guides to turn off in-app purchases in iOS or disable in-app purchases in Android.

If you’re thinking about buying some toys here are our picks for the best tech toys and the best STEM toys for kids.

Educational (Programming)

Tynker Coding for Kids (free/in-app purchases)

Tynker is quite simple to work with, as it’s very visual — you move the blocks to build your code. With Tynker, you can play coding games, take courses to learn to code, and you can even program drones. This app works with connected toys such are Sphero, Lego WeDo2.0, and even the Philips Hue and Lux lighting systems. You can download Tynker for free, but if you pay for the subscriptions, you will have access to mobile courses, more than 350 puzzle levels, a private Minecraft server, 18 online courses, and over 100 guided tutorials. If you want your kids to get serious about programming, then Tynker should be on your shortlist. Download now for: Android iOS Nancy Drew Codes and Clues Mystery Coding Game (free)

This app is a great way to learn the basics of coding. Instead of just learning to code with out-of-context isolated commands, you will need to use the code to move along a story. It’s interactive, it builds reading comprehension skills, and kids will have a lot of fun trying to find the clues to solve the mystery. Some of the skills learned are sequences, loops, pattern recognition, and algorithmic thinking. Follow the story, find the clues, and collect the charms to finish a great adventure. The first chapter is free, and if you like it, you can unlock the entire game with a one-time purchase of $4. Download now for: Android iOS Think & Learn Code-a-pillar (free/$4)

A little caterpillar, named code-a-pillar, needs your help to make it to the end of the maze. Can you help? The game encourages kids to think through obstacles that will get harder as you finish each level. It helps kids with learning things like planning and sequencing, problem-solving, and number recognition. Download now for: Android iOS Bee-Bot (free)

Bee-bot is very simple app that helps children develop skills in directional language and programming. Use directional arrows to move forward, backward, left, and right. The app has 12 levels that encourage you to get better and faster, as faster you can finish a level the more stars you will get. It’s suggested for children age 4 and up. Download now for: iOS Kodable – Coding for kids (free/in-app purchases)

Here’s a coding app for kids that is designed to teach computer science to children from ages 4 to 11. Help the furry aliens through a maze and explore planet Smeeborg. Teachers and parents can use this app, and it doesn’t require the adult to have any programming knowledge. It includes more than 40 scripted lesson plans, more than 200 activities, and it even has Google Classroom integration. The app aims to encourage children in kindergarten to start thinking like programmers and have them writing JavaScript by grade 5. Kids will learn concepts such as syntax, classes and subclasses, variables, and a lot more. It’s compatible only with the iPad. Download now for: iOS

Educational (Math, Science, and Language)