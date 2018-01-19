The best apps to sell clothes will turn your unused wardrobe into cash

We’ve all been there. We buy new clothes and shelve the things we don’t wear anymore. Before we know it, we have a closet filled with clothes that we don’t need. So what do you do when you have a lot of used clothes in good condition that you no longer use?

We’ve come up with a list of the best apps to sell clothes, whether you’re looking for a quick sale or you want to recoup your investment on a luxury garment. Why not make some cash out of everything that is waiting in your closet for a new home? Don’t let your clothes end up in a landfill. Use these apps to sell your clothes, make a little money, and maybe even donate the proceeds to charity!

Are you looking for the best shopping apps? Here are our picks for you to find the very best deals.

eBay

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first; eBay is the biggest yard sale there is on the internet. Create a seller account and you can have 20 free listings per month. You will want to take good photos of clothes you’re selling, write up a detailed description, and decide whether to sell by auction or set an asking price. When an item sells, simply package it up and send it off. You can choose to donate a portion, or all, of the profits to charity when you set up a listing. If you have a lot to shift, then you can also set up an eBay Store where you can list more than 250 items in various categories including clothing, but monthly subscription fees will apply. If you’re not familiar with eBay, check out our walkthrough on how to sell anything on eBay. Download now for: Android iOS Mercari

With Mercari anyone can use their phone to sell anything including toys, electronics, sporting goods, and clothing. There’s a huge selection here, with more than 100,000 items listed daily. All you have to do is take a photo, add a description, and set a price. The listings are free, but there is a 10 percent selling fee charged when your sale is complete. After you sell your item, Mercari will email you a trackable shipping label so you can ship it out to the buyer right away. The service also protects the buyer and will only release the payment to the seller once the buyer confirms they have received the item and it is as specified. Download now for: Android iOS ThredUp

When it comes to fashion few online resale stores are as big as ThredUp. You will find more than 30,000 fashion brands for kids, women, and teens that you can buy at up to a 90 percent discount on retail prices in some cases. Instead of throwing your old clothes away, you can request a “Clean Out Kit” from ThredUp, fill the bag with your unwanted items, then send it back to have your clothes categorized and listed. It works as a consignment shop where you can earn a little cash when your items sell or choose to have the money donated to a worthy cause. Download now for: Android iOS Vinted

Vinted lets you sell, buy, or swap your used clothes. This app is also very easy to use. All you need is a photo, a description, and a price for your item and you are ready to sell. When the buyer receives the items, you can have the funds transferred directly to your bank account. You can also use PayPal with Vinted if you wish. Another feature is that the buyer can chat directly with the sellers using the app if they have any additional questions about the item. Download now for: Android iOS Poshmark

Poshmark is another consignment solution for those who need to sell the unused clothes clogging up their closets. Buyers can shop for more than 5,000 brands in every size, and they can look forward to savings of up to 70 percent off retail prices. Your potential customers can shop for the specific items they want, or they can browse the newest listed items. There is even something called Posh Parties where thousands of women gather three times a day, every day, to make new listings, share, and shop together. Download now for: Android iOS The RealReal

Are you looking to sell high-end luxury garments? For anyone looking to buy a luxury item for their loved one but lacking the funds, The RealReal is the app that can make their dreams of owning that item a reality. This app specializes in pre-owned luxury. You will find everything here including clothes, jewelry, watches, and even fine art. You can save up to 90 percent off retail prices, and the service offers international shipping to more than 61 countries. Buyers trust The RealReal as all items are 100 percent guaranteed for authenticity by an in-house team of luxury experts. Download now for: Android iOS

There are many more great apps for both Android and iOS. We encourage you to take a look at our picks for the best apps for iOS and Android.