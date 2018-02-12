Keep calm and stay zen with the best Asus Zenfone 4 cases

So you’ve got yourself an Asus Zenfone 4? Good choice! Asus made some fun additions with the Zenfone 4, and it’s a great little budget phone. But it’s not well equipped to deal with the big bad world out there where bumps and drops will shatter your phone’s beautiful glass back, and hard surfaces can scratch your screen. For true peace of mind, you’re going to want a protective case to help provide a barrier against all the world’s hazards. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best Asus Zenfone 4 cases you can currently get your hands on.

Avidet Shock-Absorbing Gel Case ($8) Who doesn’t love a simple gel case? Not everyone is a fan of big, bulky cases that scream that they’re rugged and powerful, and for those people there’s always a clear gel case that’s happy to sit unnoticed, protecting your phone from harm. It’s not going to be the most protection you can get, but this clear case from Avidet will absorb minor impacts and shocks, thanks to the flexible TPU material, and it’ll also serve as a barrier against any dirt or grit. The soft surface provides extra grip for your fingers, and keeps fingerprints off your phone’s body. A great choice for anyone who doesn’t like large cases. Buy one now from: Amazon

Dretal Carbon Fiber-Style Case ($8) Looking for some protection that’s a bit more stylish? This TPU cover from Dretal is stylized to look like the super-material carbon fiber, with a series of brushed metal-style lines on the back, changing to two carbon fiber-style panels at either end of the phone. It’s a good look, lending a futuristic, sci-fi style to your device. But it’s not all beauty and no brawn — the flexible but durable TPU adds impact resistance, absorbing the impact from blows and bumps, and a system of airbags at each corner help to distribute the energy away from your phone. More direct threats are also handled well, thanks to the tough exterior of the case. It’s not as heavy-duty as some may need, but it’s a good case for most. Buy one now from: Amazon

Moko Anti-Scratch Leather-Style TPU Cover ($8) How about adding a touch of luxury? Moko‘s case uses TPU to great effect, adding shock resistance (including shock-resistant corners) and durability to your fragile Zenfone 4, but it also comes with a back panel of leather-like material that adds extra grip for your fingers. Not only that, it looks good too, with the addition of fine stitching through the middle. It feels great in the hand and imparts an executive chic style to your phone. It also has edges that protrude around the display and the camera lenses, protecting them from hazardous surfaces when placed face down. A spiderweb pattern on the inside of the case aids with heat dissipation. Buy one now from: Amazon

Casevasn Shockproof Flexible Case ($8) Sometimes you just need a case that doubles down on protection, and you don’t care too much about sacrificing your phone’s slim profile to get the job done. That’s where this case comes in. It’s made from soft and flexible TPU, so we know it has some good shock-absorption qualities, and can guard effectively against damage. But what makes this case really stand out is the reinforced corners. Corners are the part of your phone most likely to hit the ground first during a drop, so they’re the most important part to shield from damage. This case does that with chunky corner covers that distribute the shock away from your phone, and into the case itself. And despite all that, it’s still pretty thin. Buy one now from: Amazon