The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases for your pre-order

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung is the undisputed pioneering king of the foldable smartphone genre, and now the company has debuted a fourth generation of its folding flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new model looks similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, but there are a few slight differences, notably in screen size and aspect ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a complex, powerful bit of kit that deserves the best protection as you tote it around town. There are already some excellent cases available for the new phone, including some selections from Samsung, which include a leather case, a silicone grip cover, and several colorful standing covers. We picked out some of the best cases to get you started.

Oterkin for Z Fold 4 Case at different angles in purple.

Oterkin Rotating Ring Case

Pros
  • Rugged case
  • Includes a 360-degree adjustable ring holder
  • Includes a two-pack of camera lens protectors
Cons
  • Expensive

The Oterkin for Z Fold 4 Case is a rugged case made of soft TPU and durable PC material that's designed to provide maximum protection from drops, dirt, scratches, and fingerprints. It features 1.5mm raised screen edges and 2mm lens edges for screen and lens protection. The light, slim design is easy to control and carry. Precise cutouts for the speaker, camera, and charging holes allow easy access to all buttons and ports. The case houses a 360-degree adjustable ring holder to support hands-free watching, studying, and working. You can also place a finger through the ring to prevent accidental drops, or you can attach it to a magnetic car holder. It includes a two-pack of tempered 9H camera lens protectors to protect the camera from scratches and cracks.

Oterkin for Z Fold 4 Case,Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with[360˚Rotatable Ring Kickstand][2 x 9H Camera Lens Protector],Anti-Scratch Shockproof Protective Phone Case for Samsung Fold 4 5G(Purple)

Oterkin Rotating Ring Case

Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case from three viewpoints.

Lisade Anti-slip Case

Pros
  • Comfortable matte finish
  • Includes camera lens frame protector
  • Ability to fold phone 180 degrees
Cons
  • Thin profile might have future durability issues

The Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an elegant frosted slim phone case complete with a camera lens protector. It's made of premium PC material, providing a comfortable feel, grippy texture, and vivid color with a matte finish that enhances softness and style. The case covers the phone's sides and edges for full protection against impact, shock, scratches, collisions, and pressure. The camera lens frame protector's raised lens bezel adds style and security to your phone and protects the camera lens from damage. Responsive button covers and precise cutouts make it easy to access all ports, as well as the power button, microphone, and camera. The case supports folding 180 degrees, as the slim profile doesn't add bulk.

for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case, Anti Slip Slim Phone Case with Camera Lens Protector, Ultra Thin Matt PC Protective Cover for Men Women Phone Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 2022 (Black)

Lisade Anti-slip Case

Woman holding an Oterkin for Z Fold 4 Case decorated with flowers.

Osophter Floral Case

Pros
  • Features unique flowered designs
  • Provides extra cushioning on the corners
  • Made of strong, shatterproof materials
Cons
  • Does not include lens protectors

If you love flowered phone cases, look no further than the Osophter for Galaxy Z Fold 4. Made of shock-absorbing, shatterproof premium TPU and polycarbonate materials, it's augmented by extra cushioning at the corners. That combination offers extreme protection from daily use, falls, bumps, and scratches while resisting dust. The case is available in five distinctive texture colors: Purple Flower, Red Flower, Sun Flower, Big Rose Flower, and White Lace.

Osophter for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case,Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Flower Floral for Girls Women Shock-Absorption Flexible TPU Rubber Phone Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4(Purple Flower)

Osophter Floral Case

Nineasy for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case dual view in black.

Nineasy 360-degree Kickstand Case

Pros
  • Features shockproof corner protection
  • Includes two lens protectors
  • 360-degree rotating ring kickstand
Cons
  • Metal ring protrudes from the back

Nineasy offers heavy-duty protection in an ultra-thin shockproof case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone's four corners feature airbag shockproof and wear-resistance technology, combined with a flexible rubber TPU inner cover and hard polycarbonate PC back cover. The matte texture on the back blocks fingerprints and smudges and prevents the device from slipping through your fingers. Alongside the case, you get two 9H tempered glass camera lens protectors, which do not alter the flash or light transmittance. The case features a 360-degree rotating ring kickstand, a metal ring that provides stability for your phone and can be rotated 360 degrees for optimal grip. Also use it to watch videos horizontally or vertically while keeping your hands free.

Nineasy for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case 5G, Z Fold 4 Case with [360° Ring Kickstand] [2×9H Camera Lens Protector] Anti-Drop Shockproof Protective Daily-Use Phone Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4-Black

Nineasy 360-degree Kickstand Case

Migexxkj case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three different views in blue.

Migexxkj Vegan Leather Wallet 5G

Pros
  • Clear-view hard case
  • Features mirrored exterior
  • Provides built-in stand
Cons
  • Does not include lens protector

The Migexxkj is a clear-view case made of hard PC and soft PU leather to protect against drops, scratches, dust, and impact. It features a reflective ultra-thin mirror design that can actually be used as a mirror if needed. Its flip case design lets you use the back cover as a stand for hands-free viewing of videos and photos and is freely adjustable to ensure optimal viewing angles.

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Case Mirror Leather Cover Wallet Slim Clear S-View Shockproof Thin Cover with Kickstand Anti-Scratch Protective Phone Case for Samsung Z Fold 4 5G

Migexxkj Vegan Leather Wallet 5G

LoveCases Gel Abstract Rainbow Case - For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

LoveCases Gel Abstract Rainbow Case

Pros
  • Sweet rainbow design
  • Flexible and lightweight
  • Translucent
Cons
  • Might not be as durable as some cases

This extremely cute Abstract Rainbow case from LoveCases gives your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 a whole new look. The ultra-thin, flexible, lightweight case provides slim-fitting protection that's easy to remove if needed. The design lets you see your phone's exterior underneath while superimposed with rainbows. A raised bezel protects the phone’s screen and camera from scratches and dirt while providing access to all your phone's features and ports.

LoveCases Gel Abstract Rainbow Case

LoveCases Gel Abstract Rainbow Case

Official Samsung Black Case opened With S Pen.

Official Samsung Flip Case With S Pen

Pros
  • Official Samsung case is a perfect fit
  • Comes bundled with an S Pen and holder
  • Features auto sleep-wake
Cons
  • Expensive

Samsung offers several Z Fold 4 cases, and this one includes an S Pen option. Samsung's official Flip Case is made from sleek, smart-looking leather conforming to the highest standard and with the best-quality materials. It offers a perfect fit for all functions like power and volume buttons, headphone and charging ports, and rear cameras. This case features a slim-fitting, snug design to reduce the risk of accidental drops and bumps. It easily attaches to your device, clipping onto the back without adding bulk. The case features an auto wake and sleep function, so as you open the cover, your phone will awaken, allowing you to see notifications without the pressing a button. This model also comes with an S Pen Fold Edition and holder to keep your stylus safe.

Official Samsung Black Case With S Pen

Official Samsung Flip Case With S Pen

