Best Essential Phone cases to protect your edge-to-edge display

One of the pioneers of the bezel-less trend, the Essential Phone impressed us when it landed in the summer. The edge-to-edge display is stunning, it performs well, and we like pure Android, but there were some teething troubles. Now that the price has dropped, and the camera has been updated, it’s a more tempting prospect than ever.

If you do buy one, then you’ll want to consider snagging one of the best Essential Phone cases to protect it. Sadly, that may be easier said than done, because case manufacturers haven’t exactly rushed to market with a bevy of great cases to choose from. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the case scene and there are now three options worth checking out.

Incipio NGP Pure Case ($20)

Easily our top pick, the NGP Pure case from Incipio is a soft, flexible shell that stands up well to everyday knocks and tumbles. It’s made from a special polymer blend that offers real durability without adding too much bulk. You can expect reliable drop protection up to 3 feet, ideal for your typical hand height drop. It’s a perfect fit with generous cut-outs for easy camera and fingerprint sensor access on the back and port access on the bottom. Well-defined button covers and a protective lip around the screen complete this reliable case. You can get a clear variety or one with a darker smoke finish.

Amazon Incipio

Tudia TPU Cover ($13)

Purveyors of unfussy TPU cases for basic protection, Tudia manufactures an enormous number of cases every year. This one is a flexible shell with a special design to enhance your grip. There are a couple of mock carbon fiber panels on the back to spice up the look. You’ll find openings for all the essentials on your Essential Phone and decent tactile button covers. It’s slim, so drop protection is limited, but there is a raised lip to protect your gorgeous display. It comes in black, gray, or navy blue.

Amazon

Viva Madrid America Metalico Flex Case ($23)

This Essential Phone case brings something a little different to the table. It’s still fashioned from TPU, but it has a crystal-clear back panel and a metallic finish to the bumper. You’ll also find metallic highlights around the accurate cut-outs for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. The fit is good, and it shows off the Essential Phone well, but we think drop protection is going to be pretty minimal. However, it does also have a protective raised lip around the screen to prevent it touching down on surfaces.

Viva Madrid America

We’re not big fans of universal cases, but if you’re willing to settle for a wallet or pouch, then you can check out Mobile Fun for some options. You may also notice there’s an Olixar Ultra-Thin case in the works. Currently available for pre-order, it’s a slim, clear option for basic protection that costs just $7. We’ll keep you posted if we discover any more Essential Phone cases.