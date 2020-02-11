The best font apps for iPhone and iPad

The release of iOS 13 was a dream come true for designers, teachers, artists, presenters, and many others engaged in creative projects, who have longed for the ability to use custom fonts on the iPhone and iPad. The ability to install custom fonts in TrueType Font (TTF), OpenType Font (OTF), or TrueType Collection (TTC) formats frees people from the constraints of Apple’s built-in fonts, making it easier for creators to put their best face on leaflets, posters, reports, and other output that rely on display type and text.

With iOS 13 and iPadOS, you can install custom fonts and then apply them to compatible apps on your device. To control those new fonts or use your iPad as a creative workstation, you work directly through the app you’re using them with. It’s an ideal solution for anyone who creates presentations on their desktop to show on their iPad — no worries about surprise replacement fonts that can mar a display or layout.

While it is still early in the process, and some people may be disappointed that they can’t change Apple’s system fonts, most folks consider iOS 13’s font features a step in the right direction. Some font apps and managers, while also providing font customization, still operate using older configuration profiles, instead of taking advantage of iOS 13’s more direct and secure approach. The advantage is that profiles often work with a wider variety of apps.

While that may be progress, there still aren’t a ton of resources for installing and managing iOS fonts. We should expect to see font apps from additional vendors like DynaComware, Monotype, Morisawa, and Founder as font customization evolves, but there’s no specific timetable for these advances. If you’re looking forward to installing third-party fonts on your device right now, we detail the apps available today, while our detailed how-to install fonts article shows you exactly how it’s done.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud now works with system-wide custom fonts in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Adobe offers some 17,000 fonts to Creative Cloud subscribers, 1,300 of which are free. You do not have to be a Creative Cloud subscriber to use the free fonts — just download the app and create a login. Once installed, you can tap on the Fonts tab at the bottom of the screen to download new fonts directly to your iPhone or iPad and they will be available to a host of apps that support them.

iOS

Font Diner

The free Font Diner is a popular app specializing in high-quality, retro-style fonts for creative projects. It features more than 400 original typefaces for graphic designers at all levels. Font Diner is one of the few apps that are currently compatible with iOS 13. It offers a basic set of fonts for free and several additional font sets for $5 each. It’s compatible with Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.

iOS

AnyFont

AnyFont lets you install, well, any font in TTF, OTF, or TTC format on your iPhone or iPad via a configuration profile. After installation, you can use these fonts with Word, PowerPoint, Pages, Excel, Numbers, Keynote, and others that employ the device’s font book. You can add single or multiple fonts simultaneously as ZIP or TTC files and preview them in the app.

iOS

iFont

With iFont you can install new fonts in TTF, TTC, and OTF formats, as well compressed in a ZIP file, to use with Pages, Keynote, Microsoft Word, or any app that supports customizing fonts. You can also download and install fonts from the Google Fonts library, Dafont, and other custom sources within the app, which involves a configuration profile. App features include letting you install, compare, and view typefaces, and include individual glyphs and technical details about the fonts. A notepad under each font lets you test and preview it or type a message, and export it as an image to send in apps like WhatsApp or Messages. The app cannot change the font used in the keyboard or in apps that don’t support customizing fonts.

iOS

Fonteer

Fonteer lets you install OTF or TTF fonts on your devices by emailing the fonts as a configuration profile and installing them to make the fonts available in any application that allows you to use the custom fonts. You can manage multiple font collections, browse and install Google Fonts, and download fonts via your browser or mail. It’s compatible with a wide variety of apps including Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Autodesk SketchBook, Pixelmator, and Adobe Comp. The free version allows up to three font installs, but you can upgrade to unlimited font installs with a single in-app purchase. The app does not let you change the font on your home screen, in messaging, or email.

iOS

RightFont

RightFont for iOS is a flexible, free font manager that lets you install, preview, and manage fonts on your iPhone and iPad. It supports custom fonts in OTF, TTF, or TTC format, while installed fonts support Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and many other apps. You can use RightFont to install any font on your device, iCloud Drive, or Google Drive. You can even open and install fonts received via AirDrop or email. The app also features bulk preview of every font family style with customized content.

iOS

Editors' Recommendations