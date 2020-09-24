If you own a Kindle by Amazon (the most popular ebook reader on the market), you know that having a book at hand at all times to dive yourself into reading has never been so easy. There is no excuse not to read. Through your Kindle, you are lucky enough to have thousands of free Kindle books at Amazon, Google Play and a wide range of other sources. To help you distinguish the relevant from the rest, we’ve put together some of the best free alternatives for Kindle in Spanish.

To keep in mind…

You should consider that Google Play does not offer books in the Kindle format as Amazon and Project Gutenberg do. Instead of files in AZW and KF8 formats, you should download them as PDF files. To do this, you must navigate to your Google Play Book library from your computer, click on the three squares in the upper right corner of any title and select “Download PDF” from the drop-down list. Then, select the saved file, drag, and drop it in your device.

In Spanish

El rincón de las tormentas [The Corner of the Storms]- César García Muñoz

If you’re looking for a story about a murder, El rincón de las tormentas does have something to offer. What is more, blood splatters around the Solo brothers, two very different twins. However, they have something in common: they both hide a gift or a curse, depending on how you look at it.

Para siempre es mucho tiempo [Forever Is a Long Time] – Patricia Morenz

In the eBook Para siempre es mucho tiempo, Jocelyn, Davis returns to New York following a terrible family event, after five years of having left without saying goodbye to his best childhood friend, Jake Johnson. She must now start high school with no friends, a broken soul, a broken home, and her insecure dreams of becoming a recognized writer.

Café y cigarrillos para un funeral [Coffee and Cigarettes for the Funeral]- Roberto Martínez Gúzman

How would you feel if you knew you were going to die on your birthday? Dr. Delfín Sánchez enters the police station in Ourense in the early hours of Friday, July 19, to report that for a year now, every month, he has been receiving a letter announcing his death. But the countdown begins the last month in which he already receives a daily letter with the deadline of July 20 at seven o’clock in the evening, the date of his birthday, and the time he was born. Also, he has begun to receive wreaths for his burial.

Heroínas [Heroines]- Various authors

Heroínas is a book that brings together fourteen stories by Spanish writers that address issues related to women. The original stories deal with tensions and conflicting feelings, starring women with real and tangible conflicts. The work was developed and edited by the Spanish writer and journalist Juan Gómez-Jurado

El amor huele a café [Love Smells Like Coffee]- Nieves García Bautista

If you like love stories, you’ll like El amor huele a café. In its pages, you will find a small cafeteria and a gypsy with unsettling green eyes escorting the stories of a misfit college student, two professionals in their thirties obsessed with personal success, and a retiree tortured by a loss about which they still have much to discover. These are every day, intimate stories about the pursuit of happiness that slips away amidst frustration, broken dreams, and everyday routine.

Gabriel García Márquez- María dos Prazeres

Maria dos Prazeres was written and edited in 1979 by the writer, scriptwriter, editor, and journalist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, is the seventh compendium of twelve stories written throughout 18 years that together make up the book called Doce cuentos Peregrinos [Twelve Pilgrim Stories]. The story is about Maria dos Prazeres, a 66-year-old woman who is waiting for death after a dream she had. This situation led her to think that she would die before Christmas, living different situations within the story before finding the true meaning of her dream.

Don Quijote (Spanish edition)

Don Quixote de la Mancha is the quintessential Spanish-language novel that cannot be missing from a collection. Written by the Spaniard Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra and published at the beginning of 1605, it is one of the most outstanding works of Spanish literature, being considered as a fundamental piece in universal literature. It represents one of the first modern works as well as of polyphonic, exerting an enormous influence on all the European narrative that emerged after its launch.

Horacio Quiroga – Cuentos de amor de locura y de muerte [Tales of Love and Craziness and Death]

This 20th-century classic launched by Uruguayan playwright Horacio Quiroga can be found completely for free for the Kindle. Published in 1917, this title has 18 stories (initially) where the main theme of each one is drama and death. As an anecdote, in the following editions, Quiroga himself made some modifications to the stories and eliminated three stories from the original edition: El infierno artificial [Artificial Hell], Los ojos sombríos [Dark Eyes], and El perro rabioso [The Rabid Dog]. On the other hand, by the sole decision of the author, the title of the book does not include a comma.

Top 20 de poemas de Pablo Neruda [Top 20 Pablo Neruda’s poems]P

This special edition for Kindle collects a total of 20 poems full of romanticism written by the Chilean poet and Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda. This mix of various poems composed by the Neruda is aimed primarily at lovers of this genre, both women and men who enjoy romanticism in literature.

Discursos Premios Nobel: Tomo 1 [Nobel Prize Winner Speeches: Volume 1]

This interesting collection for the Kindle includes famous speeches from different winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature, including Octavio Paz, Pablo Neruda, and Gabriel García Márquez. Written and authorized by the Nobel Foundation, this book/tribute shows the insights of eleven different and great contemporary creators awarded with this prize.

Federico García Lorca – Libro de poemas [Book of Poems]

This special version has the best poems of the Spanish author Federico García Lorca, known for his expertise in various artistic expressions, parallel to literature. Belonging to the generation of 27, he became the most influential and popular poet of Spanish literature in the last century. His controversial personal history and the tragic end of his life (executed in the Spanish Civil War) for his political thinking and sexual choice, make this free version for Kindle a must for lovers of Spanish literature.

Por la Humanidad Futura: Antología política de Gabriela Mistral [For Future Humanity: Politic Anthology]

The poet, Nobel Prize in Literature winner, diplomat, and Chilean educator Gabriela Mistral’s (Lucila Godoy Alcayaga 1889-1957) book is available for free for Kindle. Throughout her life, she resided in many different countries. There, she managed to immerse herself in their culture, children, and people and write hundreds of articles that address issues of various nature, including social and political as well as the field of teaching and pedagogy. The selection made by Diego del Pozo brings together various unpublished texts written post-Mistral, published in various media and that gather all the works of the author for over 20 years, during her journeys through America and Europe.

Audio books in Spanish

Historia de cronopios y de famas [Cronopios and Famas]- Julio Cortazar

This work written by the Argentine writer and published in 1962 is about a series of fragments and micro stories, full of surrealism aiming to lead the reader to the development of imagination. Considered as one of the fundamental works of the author, the theme that Cortazar developed in this delivery was the description of the social actors of his time, with special emphasis on the Argentine upper class (bourgeoisie) of the fifties and the sixties.

If you are interested in getting the free audiobook of this classic of Spanish-speaking literature below we leave the link for download.

Tiempos recios [Fierce Times] – Mario Vargas Llosa

The audiobook of Mario Vargas Llosa’s novel is available for free through Amazon Kindle. A story of political conspiracies and diverse interests encountered during the Cold War era, Tiempos Recios is a story of international conspiracies during the world conflict, the consequences of which still affect us today. The renowned Peruvian author makes this story based on two fictions: that of the narrator who freely creates characters and situations, in opposition to those who during those years wanted to control the politics and economy of a continent constantly manipulated throughout its history.

Other sites to search

Besides Amazon, there are a growing number of online sites that allow you to download books in Spanish, all of which have a large and interesting catalog. You only have to be aware of one thing: you won’t find the latest bestsellers, nor the best-known titles of authors who are still alive. But if you’re a lover of reading beyond fashion, this shouldn’t matter to you.

Project Gutenberg

Perhaps the best-known book download site of all. It has a catalog of over 60,000 books completely free to download. Besides, you will not only find books in Spanish but in many other languages.

Open Library

One of our favorites, since it gathers in one place an infinity of books of classic literature. If you don’t have a Kindle, you can also read it in other formats. All the books are cataloged, and it also has one of the best search engines for titles and authors.

Casa del Libro (House of the Book)

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has made many companies “free” their products for free use, and what La Casa del Libro has done has made us all happy. Just one thing: you can only download the books in ePub format, but in its extensive catalog you will find many interesting things to read.

Open Culture

More than a site, we should catalog Open Culture as a blog that shows you and redirects you to websites that have books to offer, all for free and with more than 800 titles in eBook format.

Infolibro.org

As we know, Kindle can support different file formats. Among several that are available, PDF is one of them. Although this is not an e-book format and the Kindle may have some problems reading them, you can transform them into another format. The Infolibros.org site has more than 3500 books available for download in PDF (for free), which can be useful in case that you don’t find a book in other available stores.

