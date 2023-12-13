The best holiday Apple deals on iPad, Apple Watch, and more

Apple’s products always come with premium prices, which is why there’s always high demand for holiday Apple deals from those who want to give these devices as gifts. Whether you’re planning to give an iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, or Apple Watch to a loved one — or perhaps to yourself — you should check out the offers that we’ve rounded up here so that you can enjoy some discounts with your purchases. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out quickly.

Best holiday iPad deals

We’ve gathered the best holiday iPad deals below, which includes discounts on most of the models that you’ll see in our list of the best iPads. These tablets promise smooth and powerful performance, with larger screens compared to iPhones that make them perfect for watching videos and creating visual content. Discounts for iPads rarely last for a long time due to the great interest in these devices, so shop these offers while you still can.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 4th Gen (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) —

Best holiday iPhone deals

You know what to expect from the best iPhones by now — the latest smartphone technology, incredible ease of use, and fantastic iOS features. They make for great gifts, as even older models are excellent phones by today’s standards. Holiday iPhone deals quickly run out of stock though, so you’re going to have to push through with your transactions for any of these offers below as soon as you can.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB, pre-owned) —

Apple iPhone 12 – Straight Talk (64GB) —

Apple iPhone 13 – Straight Talk (128GB) —

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) —

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB, pre-owned) —

Best holiday AirPods deals

AirPods are popular gifts because they work with iOS and Android devices (though they’re better with iPhones and iPads), and everybody appreciates amazing sound quality when watching streaming shows and playing video games. Whether you want to give wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, you’re going to want to take a look at the savings that you can get from the holiday AirPods deals that we’ve come across.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen —

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen —

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best holiday MacBook deals

MacBooks are always among the best laptops in the market, especially now with Apple making its own processors for them. Professionals and students alike will get a huge boost in productivity, even through older models that are on sale from holiday MacBook deals. They’re expensive compared to laptops made by other brands, which is why you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts from the bargains that we’ve rounded up below.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (13.3-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Air M2 (13.6-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (14-inch, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (16-inch, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best holiday Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is a fine addition to any collection of Apple devices, as you can unlock their true potential through pairing with an iPhone. The latest models of Apple’s wearable devices always end up in our list of the best smartwatches, so anybody getting the Apple Watch as a holiday gift won’t be disappointed. These holiday Apple Watch deals may not last long though, so there should be a sense of urgency if you want to buy any of them with a discount.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS) —

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS + Cellular) —

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) —

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS+ Cellular) —

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, GPS + Cellular) —

