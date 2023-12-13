 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best holiday Apple deals on iPad, Apple Watch, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple Watch and iPhone 13 Pro showing workout data.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Apple’s products always come with premium prices, which is why there’s always high demand for holiday Apple deals from those who want to give these devices as gifts. Whether you’re planning to give an iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, or Apple Watch to a loved one — or perhaps to yourself — you should check out the offers that we’ve rounded up here so that you can enjoy some discounts with your purchases. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out quickly.

Best holiday iPad deals

The back of the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

We’ve gathered the best holiday iPad deals below, which includes discounts on most of the models that you’ll see in our list of the best iPads. These tablets promise smooth and powerful performance, with larger screens compared to iPhones that make them perfect for watching videos and creating visual content. Discounts for iPads rarely last for a long time due to the great interest in these devices, so shop these offers while you still can.

  • Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —
  • Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —
  • Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —
  • Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —
  • Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 4th Gen (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) —

Best holiday iPhone deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max in hand.
Digital Trends

You know what to expect from the best iPhones by now — the latest smartphone technology, incredible ease of use, and fantastic iOS features. They make for great gifts, as even older models are excellent phones by today’s standards. Holiday iPhone deals quickly run out of stock though, so you’re going to have to push through with your transactions for any of these offers below as soon as you can.

  • Apple iPhone XR (64GB, pre-owned) —
  • Apple iPhone 12 – Straight Talk (64GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 13 – Straight Talk (128GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB, pre-owned) —

Best holiday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

AirPods are popular gifts because they work with iOS and Android devices (though they’re better with iPhones and iPads), and everybody appreciates amazing sound quality when watching streaming shows and playing video games. Whether you want to give wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, you’re going to want to take a look at the savings that you can get from the holiday AirPods deals that we’ve come across.

  • Apple AirPods 2nd Gen —
  • Apple AirPods 3rd Gen —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best holiday MacBook deals

A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.
Bram Naus / Unsplash

MacBooks are always among the best laptops in the market, especially now with Apple making its own processors for them. Professionals and students alike will get a huge boost in productivity, even through older models that are on sale from holiday MacBook deals. They’re expensive compared to laptops made by other brands, which is why you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts from the bargains that we’ve rounded up below.

  • Apple MacBook Air M1 (13.3-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 (13.6-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (14-inch, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (16-inch, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best holiday Apple Watch deals

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch is a fine addition to any collection of Apple devices, as you can unlock their true potential through pairing with an iPhone. The latest models of Apple’s wearable devices always end up in our list of the best smartwatches, so anybody getting the Apple Watch as a holiday gift won’t be disappointed. These holiday Apple Watch deals may not last long though, so there should be a sense of urgency if you want to buy any of them with a discount.

  • Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS + Cellular) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS+ Cellular) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, GPS + Cellular) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 13 best unlocked phone deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear panels.

If you haven't upgraded your phone in a few years, then this 3-day sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity to do so. You can take advantage of dozens of unlocked phone deals on everything from budget-friendly phones that cost less than a couple of hundred dollars to high-end folding phones. Whatever it is, there's likely a deal here that will interest you, so we've done our best to find and put together the best deals that will give you the most bang for your buck. That said, there are a lot more deals than we could cover, so be sure to check out the complete sale from Best Buy to see everything that is on offer.

Our Favorite Phone Deal in Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Read more
Apple Watch too expensive? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is only $150
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in white, in two sizes.

Are even the older models of the Apple Watch from smartwatch deals too expensive? You may want to consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 if you want a wearable device while on a tight budget. From the 40mm version's original price of $200, it's down to a very affordable $150 following a $50 discount from Samsung. As this is a previous-generation smartwatch, we're not sure how much stock is left, so you'll have to push through with your purchase immediately if you don't want to lose your chance at this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest entry in Samsung's line of wearable devices, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 remains a pretty solid smartwatch up until today. It's very comfortable to wear, lasts up to two days on a single charge, and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which are important if you're going to maximize its comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also offers seamless pairing with Samsung devices, so it's perfect if you're also using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Read more
Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, Tile Mate prices slashed
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

If you're always losing and misplacing stuff, you may want to invest in Bluetooth trackers. These handy devices can be placed or attached to any object -- and even held by people or pets! If you think they'll be very useful for you, there are three options with discounts right now from Amazon -- the Tile Mate for $18, down $7 from $25; the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $20, down $10 from $30; and the Apple AirTag for $27, down $2 from $29. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, especially if you're planning to buy multiples, because they may expire at any moment.
Tile Mate -- 

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 -- 

Read more