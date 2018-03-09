These are the best cases and covers for the Honor 9 Lite smartphone

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, offers some of the best budget phones on the market. The Honor 9 Lite costs around $280 and, as we mentioned in our hands-on review, we loved the build of the device. One of the key things we mentioned is that, unlike the Honor 9 ,its more premium sibling, the Honor 9 Lite has an all-glass back, a 5.65-inch display, and a bezel-less design.

Put all these things together, and you have a smartphone that will need some protection out in the wild. Here are our picks for the best Honor 9 Lite cases and covers.

Nillkin Leather Case ($10)

This Nillkin case maintains your phone’s thin profile and gives it adequate bump and scratch protection. It has a soft, fiber lining to safeguard the screen. The phone is encased in tough polycarbonate and there’s some shock protection in case of drops. There’s also an opening for the phone’s earpiece so you can take phone calls and speak on the phone with the front flap closed. This case comes in two colors, gold or gray. Buy one now from: Nillkin

KuGi SS Case ($8)

If you want a bit more drop protection in a more traditional case, then this one by KuGi may fit the bill. It’s made of high-quality thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that offers protection and is also soft to the touch. Everything is open to give you full access to the display, headphone jack, and camera. The back is a textured material that resembles leather, and the sides are also textured to offer better grip. The company claims military-grade drop protection, and you can order this case in black, navy, gray, and red. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseflex Gel Case ($4)

Do you want to cover up your Honor 9 Lite or show off the beautiful design? Well, you can do both with the Caseflex clear gel case. The raised button covers give you great feedback and a tactile feel. The case also has large, reinforced corners for great drop protection. On closer inspection, you can see that the corners extend so that the phone’s display never touches down on any surface. Buy one now from: Amazon

Sleo Wallet Case ($11)

Who doesn’t love a good wallet case? Sometimes you need to run out the door, and you don’t want to carry a lot of things. This wallet case from SLEO has a synthetic leather exterior and a soft TPU material on the inside. The case holds the phone securely and protects against drops. Inside the cover, you’ll find pockets for your credit cards and cash. The wallet has cutouts for the camera, fingerprint scanner, and all other buttons. You can order this wallet in pink, black, red, and white. Buy one now from: Amazon