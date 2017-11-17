The best HTC U11 Life cases to keep your midrange beauty pristine

In the world of midrange devices, the HTC U11 Life is one of our new favorites. We praised the looks in our HTC U11 Life review, and we found the HTC U11‘s smaller sibling was just as snappy, responsive, and fun as its big brother. But while HTC may have opted to use acrylic as the body material in the U11 Life, it’s almost as vulnerable to damage as the glass covering the U11. What better to protect your new device and add some extra style than a protective case? We checked out some of the best HTC U11 Life cases currently available so that you can choose the one that suits you best.

TopAce Ultra Thin Silicone Case ($8) Heavy duty cases aren’t for everyone. Some people want to be able to appreciate the beauty of the device they’ve chosen, or they want as small a case as possible. Those sorts of people prefer slim gel cases like this one from TopAce. Adding only 1.1mm of thickness to your device, it’s clear that this case won’t add too much in drop protection if your device does slip out of your hands. But it does offer some protection against scratches and minor bumps, as well as adding grip to your phone. It’s a second skin that you can forget about once it’s applied, safe in the knowledge that your device is protected. And at only $8, it’s a bargain. Buy one now from: Amazon

Dretal Carbon Fibre-Style Protective Case ($8) This case from Dretal combines protection with a futuristic carbon fiber-style look to make sure that your phone looks good while being protected. Dretal has used soft TPU to create shock-proofing against bumps, scrapes, and falls. It won’t protect as well as a bigger case would, but TPU is still a great material for protection, thanks to its flexibility and durability. It’s not a bad looker either — the pattern emulates carbon fiber, adding a futuristic look. And it’s not just about fashion — this case makes it easier to grip your phone, as well as adding a raised edge to the camera, keeping that area protected when placed down. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incipio Multi-Glitter Design Case ($25) Incipio is well known for its protective cases, and this one is no different. We chose the Multi-Glitter because it gives an element of fashionista style to the HTC U11 Life, with a glittery back that catches the light and adds some glamor to every occasion. It’s not all style with no substance either — the case is constructed with shock diffusion in mind, the flexible material of the case transferring the energy of impacts away from the phone to dissipate harmlessly. Thanks to the self-healing finish, your case will automatically repair most damage, looking good despite punishment. Buy one now from: Amazon Incipio

KuGi Scratch Resistant Grip Case ($5) If you want something that looks different to everything else on the market, then this case from KuGi could be what you’re looking for. Intended to maximize grip on increasingly slippery phones, this grip case combines an outer layer of TPU that conforms to and holds your phone, with a back panel of PU leather that provides a soft and grippy surface for your fingers. The outside of the case has a series of small indentations, again to help you keep hold of your phone, and precise cut-outs ensure that you’ll never have to worry about an important feature or port of your U11 Life being cut off from use. Buy one now from: Amazon