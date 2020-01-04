If you’re looking for a strong smartphone in the $400 range, then it’s hard to go wrong with the Motorola One Zoom. It’s a beautiful midrange phone with a large display, long-lasting battery, and — unusually for a phone this cheap — a quad-lens camera setup. It’s an excellent phone if you’re looking to save a little money, but don’t want to sacrifice quality. But all the good looks and camera lenses in the world aren’t going to save the One Zoom from a sticky end if it’s dropped onto concrete. A protective case is something we recommend for every phone except the most rugged smartphones, and the Motorola One Zoom is no different. Here’s a selection of the best cases to save your Motorola One Zoom from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Sleo Clear case

If you can’t bear to hide the Motorola One Zoom behind a case, invest in a clear case so you don’t have to. With reinforced corners to protect against drops, Sleo’s clear case doesn’t sacrifice protection to preserve your phone’s style. Soft-touch TPU adds grip to your phone, while a raised bezel helps to keep your phone’s display safe from dirt and scratches from surfaces. That soft TPU is also good for drop protection and helps to absorb impacts. Best of all, a low price means you’re not shelling out a sizable portion of your phone’s cost on keeping it safe. Cheap and clear, it won’t protect against major damage, but it should do a good job for day-to-day bumps.

Anccer Ultra-thin hard case

Slim and stylish, Anccer’s hard case is the way to go if you don’t like the feel of soft TPU, and want something with a little more rigidity. This ultra-thin case is made from hard polycarbonate plastic and should protect your phone well against a variety of hazards. The lack of shock-absorbing material means it won’t be as protective against drops as other cases, but the additional grip offered by the gravel-like textures of this Gravel Green option should mean you’re less likely to drop it anyway. It’s sleek and thin, and comes in a variety of colors to fit your style — but be aware it doesn’t cover all of your phone’s sides, so you’re risking scratches in those areas.

Osophter Shockproof case

Getting slim protection on a budget shouldn’t be hard, and thanks to Osophetr, it’s not. Osophetr’s shockproof case is made from a combination of TPU and hard polycarbonate. This mixture of materials gives good shock absorption from the TPU, while the hard polycarbonate grants more solid protection around the most vulnerable areas. There are raised bezels for display and camera lens protection, and the brushed metal looks and imitation carbon fiber panels add a nice style to your phone. An excellent choice for everyday shock protection, and it comes in a variety of colors too.

NageBee Genuine Leather Rugged case

Cases aren’t just about protection, and a good case won’t sacrifice style in the quest to safeguard your Motorola One Zoom. This case from NageBee uses real genuine leather on its back panel, so you can be sure you’re getting the style you want. It’s soft to the touch and lends extra grip to your fingers, and since it’s real leather, it’ll develop a distinctive patina as it ages. The rubberized cover underneath the leather is combined with a hard back panel, giving good protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. It’s also not a bad price for real leather.

Yipmai Rugged case with Kickstand Ring

There’s always a place at the table for a rugged case that can walk the walk and looks the part too. Yipmai’s rugged case is a dual-layer case that uses a TPU bumper and a hard outer polycarbonate panel to provide strong protection against a variety of threats. While it’s not the best-looking case around, if you don’t mind (or even prefer) the rugged look, then this case is certainly worth considering. Its strongest selling point has to be the kickstand ring found on the back of the case. This ring can be used to keep a stronger grip on your phone, as a kickstand for watching videos, and is even compatible with certain magnetic car mounts.

