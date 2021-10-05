When the new iPad Mini 6 landed at Apple’s September event, we loved its 8.3-inch liquid retina display and compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil almost as much as its cool colorways including pink and purple. Whichever color iPad Mini you decided to go for, you’ll want to protect your investment with a screen protector. From multipack film screen protectors to tempered glass options, screen protectors keep your tablet screen safe from scratches, scrapes, and drops, while repelling greasy or sweaty fingerprints too. Check out our roundup of the best iPad Mini 6 (2021) screen protectors and ensure your new iPad is safe wherever you take it.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is the ideal purchase if you’ve just invested in a new iPad. With their seamless fit and glossy finish, they come with a cleaning kit and alignment frame for easy, bubble-free installation. Each screen protector is scratch-resistant, keeping your iPad Mini screen looking as good as new, while an oleophobic coating repels fingerprints for crystal clear clarity. With two protectors in the box, you can use one now, and keep one for later — or gift one to a friend or family member with a new iPad Mini.

Urban Armor Gear Glass Shield Screen Protector

For an ultra-thin screen protector that you won’t even know is there, the Glass Shield protector from UAG ticks all the boxes. Engineered from 9H hardness tempered glass, it expertly protects against scratches, scuffs, and drops, with an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and smudges. Your screen protector comes bundled with a handy cleaning kit and applicator tool to make installation a breeze, and a one-year warranty is included too, making this screen protector a worthwhile investment.

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector

LK’s tempered glass screen protector is made from 9H hardness glass for a scratch-resistant, shatterproof finish that will keep your iPad Mini safe no matter what you get up to. This two-pack includes two protectors with an oleophobic coating to keep your screen clean and clear. Most importantly, this protector is easy to install and case-friendly, so it will fit perfectly with your choice of iPad Mini case.

$12 from Amazon

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector

Why settle for one screen protector when you could have three? For under $10 you can pick up this triple pack of Japanese PET film screen protectors to protect your new iPad Mini against dust, scratches, drops, and scrapes. Easy to install, this high-transparency film won’t affect touchscreen sensitivity, and it’s so ultra-thin you won’t even know it’s there once it’s installed. With three screen protectors in the pack, you may never need to pick up another protector for your iPad again.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Tempered glass screen protectors don’t have to cost the earth — after all, you’ve already spent a few hundred dollars on your new iPad Mini. This 9H hardness glass screen protector from OMOTON is the perfect budget buy, coming in at under $10. It’s ultra-thin, measuring just 0.33mm thick, and made from 2.5D rounded edge glass for comfort. You’re getting edge-to-edge protection for your iPad’s screen, with a plasma oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay. It also works with the second-generation Apple Pencil and won’t affect touchscreen sensitivity — win.

SaharaCase ZeroDamage Tempered Glass Screen Protector

For those who want to spend a bit more on a screen protector, $40 gets you this tempered glass protector from SaharaCase. There’s no need to worry about the perfect, bubble-free installation as in the box you get a lint-free cloth, alcohol prep pad, micro-dust removal tape, and alignment stickers. The screen protector itself is made from scratch-resistant tempered glass with fingerprint repelling technology to keep greasy, smudgy fingerprints at bay. What more could you need?

$40 from Best Buy

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The whole point of a screen protector is that it should leave your screen feeling like it does out of the box while protecting it from drops, scrapes, and scratches, which is exactly what amFilm’s tempered glass screen protector does. This ultra-clear 9H hardness glass protector comes in a handy two-pack — save one for future use or share with a friend — and boasts an oleophobic coating to keep your screen clear and smudge-free. Highly durable and scratch-resistant yet practically invisible, it also earns brownie points for being one of the easiest screen protectors to install thanks to the included installation kit with dust removal stickers, micro-fiber cloth, and wet and dry wipes.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

ArmorShield’s film screen protector is made from a military-grade film with yellow-resistance built-in, so it won’t discolor over time like some other film protectors. This screen protector has self-healing technology that helps it recover from minor scratches — but if it becomes seriously scratched or damaged, ArmorShield promises to replace it, free of charge, no questions asked. Not only does it repel oily, greasy fingerprints, it also reduces dust on your screen, and it comes with a handy installation kit to make bubble-free installation a snip.

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This tempered glass screen protector from JETech is a good budget buy if you don’t have the cash for some of the pricier models on our list. Constructed from 9H hardness tempered glass, it provides superior protection while ensuring your iPad screen remains highly responsive — and once it’s installed it feels just like the original screen. An anti-fingerprint and anti-dust coating keeps everything on-screen crystal clear, and the installation kit makes applying it a breeze.

ProCase Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

No list of the best screen protectors is complete without one that offers enhanced privacy, like this tempered glass screen protector from ProCase. If you’re frequently accessing sensitive information like online banking or even your email on your iPad Mini while you’re out and about, this is the screen protector for you. It’s made from 9H hardness rated tempered glass, and is just 0.33mm thick, so it won’t affect touchscreen sensitivity. It protects your privacy by ensuring that your screen is only visible to people directly in front of it, eliminating side-snoopers. Note though that it’s tinted and it does darken your screen, so you’ll need to crank up the brightness.

