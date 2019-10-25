Previous Next 1 of 15 Twelve South's Compass for iPad Ten's Magnus iPad Stand Blue Lounge Design's Nest The PadFoot Twelve South's Book Arc Elago's P2 Stand The ClamCase Keyboard Case Rocketfish's PadPivot Thought Out's Stabile 2.0 Dekke's Slope and Slope mini The Chef Sleeve Dishwasher Safe iPad Stand Belkin's Kitchen Stand and Wand Lipper International's Bamboo iPad stand Belkin's FlipBlade Arkon's Portable Fold-Up Stand

Before purchasing a new stand — which can be a sizable investment — consider how high or tall you want the stand to be or whether you want to swivel or adjust your tablet to see it at different angles or share it with another person. Take the size of your iPad into account to make sure that the stand you like is actually compatible with the model you own. Tablet stand packaging can be helpful in defining the optimal size of the iPad the product is made for. Holding the iPad steady is another consideration for tablet stand shoppers. If you’re in an inherently unstable environment, you may want to focus on a tablet stand that features clamps so that your tablet remains firmly in place. Those clamps ideally should be soft silicone or plastic, as opposed to metal, which can damage the glass. On the other hand, a metal stand tends to be the most sturdy and rugged. Be aware of how your power cable fits into the scenario and whether the stand you like manages your cable gracefully. We’ve assembled a few highly-rated iPad stands to get you started on your thought process.

And if you’re looking for a keyboard for your iPad check out our roundup of the best iPad keyboards.

Homeleader Aluminum Tablet Stand

The Homeleader is a heavy-duty, multi-purpose, universal, aluminum, foldable tablet stand that works well with any tablet. The iPad bracket is fully expandable with an inner length of between 5.3 and 8.7 inches and an arm length of between 5.5 and 9.65 inches. Its simple, ergonomic shape features special cutouts on both the holder and the base bottom for the power cord. It’s got strong holding power and offers all-around rubberized protection. It’s ideal for the iPad Air, Mini, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab, or any model of iPhone or Samsung Galaxy smartphone. It rotates 360 degrees, making it ideal for home entertainment, retail establishments showcasing merchandise, and the office.

CTA Digital Height-Adjustable Gooseneck Stand

You’re not always viewing your iPad on a table. You may be on the couch or your exercise bike, or using it as a display at work. Whatever you need it for, the CTA Gooseneck Adjustable Stand, with its stable metal base, gives you hands-free operation. The flexible, sturdy gooseneck adjusts to any position, while a jointed tablet holder tilts side to side and rotates 360 degrees for landscape or portrait viewing. The telescoping pole lets you easily adjust the height. The CTA is compatible with 7 to 13-inch tablets, including the newest iPad 10.2-inch (7th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018), 11-inch iPad Pro (2018), various minis, Airs and Pros, the Surface Pro 4, and more.

AICase Telescopic Adjustable iPad Stand Holder

The super elegant AICase iPad stand looks great in any room of your home or office. It’s made of spaceflight Al-Ti alloy and strengthened alloy steel material, so it’s tough but lightweight. Its rubber pads and feet protect your device from scratches and scuffs and prevent it from sliding. The stand is ideal for 4- to 13-inch tablets like the iPad 2017 Pro 9.7 or 10.5, iPad Air and Mini, Surface Pro, Samsung Tablet, and many other models. If you use a tablet larger than 12 inches, set it horizontally to maintain the stand’s stability. The hook width of the stand is 0.71 inches so your tablet should not exceed that width. The stand easily supports both vertical and horizontal viewing for playing games, watching videos, viewing photos, reading, typing, and recording video.

TechMatte Multi-Angle Aluminum Holder

The stylish TechMatte aluminum tablet holder has a spiffy two-tone style to complement both your tablet and any home or office. It’s compatible with almost all devices including iPads, iPad Minis, and iPhones, and also Samsung Galaxy phones, most other Android phones, and a variety of e-readers. A one-touch button and 270 degrees of rotation facilitate quick adjustments to the viewing angle. The aluminum structure can hold up to 11 pounds while non-slip, firm grip tabs and liners protect your device and keep it in place as you use it. The angle adjustment is so versatile that it can accommodate anything from a large tablet to a small smartphone in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It’s great for reading, watching videos, viewing photos, and searching the web. The included drawstring tote protects your stand against scratches as you travel around town.

Ugreen Tablet Stand

The portable and lightweight Ugreen tablet holder, made from premium ABS material, is foldable and easy to slip into a pocket for travel. While in use, you can easily place this stand on your desk, or in the kitchen, office, living room, bedroom, and other horizontal surfaces. It’s compatible with various Apple iPad generations and models as well as numerous tablets, iPhones, and other Android phones. Its 4.7 x 4.2-inch frame supports multiple angles from 0 to 100 degrees for watching video, reading, video recording, browsing the web, FaceTime calls, and other hands-free situations. Silicone pads on the bottom and cradle protect both your tablet and the stand from scuffs and scratches.

Belkin Portable Tablet Stage

The Belkin Portable Tablet Stage is expensive, but it’s versatile and features singular capabilities for both personal and business use. It supports most tablets and smartphones, and their cases, and folds into a flat package so it’s easy to tote around. It provides an adjustable platform to secure your device above a presentation stage. You can position your device camera to focus on a page, document, or object and connect a projector, TV, or monitor to display on a big screen. It can transform your iPad into an interactive presentation tool. You can position your tablet to capture images or live video of objects and text in document camera mode and it supports the Belkin Stage interactive whiteboard and document camera app. Use the Belkin Stage app to record videos or share your presentations online. The intermediate angle is ideal for FaceTime, Skype or recording narratives, while the 80-degree angle is perfect for filming presentations.

Twelve South Compass 2

Compass 2 is a multi-use stand that works with the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and all generations of iPad Air and iPad Mini in both landscape and portrait orientation. Made of metal and soft silicone, it serves as a stable easel that holds your iPad in portrait for FaceTime interactions or wide-screen mode for hands-free movie viewing and interacting with the tablet. Flip down its secondary leg and the Compass 2 transforms into a typing stand. Made with heavy gauge steel, Compass 2 folds flat and includes a travel sleeve so you can take it anywhere. Compass 2 has soft protective silicone anywhere the stand touches your iPad to protect from scratches and to prevent your device from shifting. The Compass is a small, totally mobile tool that can be used on planes, in airports, hotels, coffee shops, cafes, and at the office. This product is not compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.

Lamicall Tablet Stand

The Lamicall tablet stand is a small desktop display stand that’s specifically designed for all iPad and iPhone models. It provides a secure cradle for your tablet while you view videos or have a FaceTime chat with your buddies. It’s also great for playing games, viewing photos, reading, typing, and recording video. In addition to iPad models, it also works with the Surface Pro, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Kindles, Amazon Fire tablets, and many more devices. With a minimalist, solid aluminum alloy metal construction, the elegant silver finish complements most devices both in color and style. Rubber pads and feet protect your device from scratches and prevent sliding. As a desk accessory, it occupies minimal space and is durable enough for many environments including kitchen, office, and nightstand.

Editors' Recommendations