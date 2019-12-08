The iPhone 11 Pro is a powerful but petite mobile machine that you carry in your pocket. But the more you use it — at work, on the go, taking videos, sending texts and emails — the more potential to drain the battery way sooner than you’d expect. Even though your iPhone 11 Pro is brand new, with a long battery life ahead of it and an extraordinary 11-hour capacity all by itself, you never know when you’ll get into a jam without enough juice.

A portable battery backup combined with a protective case can rescue a bad situation. Many people prefer to use a battery case instead of carrying around a separate power bank because it serves a dual purpose: protecting your phone and extending battery life in one handy package. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 Pro battery cases we’ve found so far.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case

If you’re looking for the best battery case for your new iPhone 11 Pro — one that delivers up to 50% longer battery life — check with the original source: Apple. Apple’s Smart Battery Pack is engineered specifically for the iPhone 11 Pro. The protective soft-touch silicone exterior cover combines with a soft microfiber lining to protect your precious handset. A soft elastomer hinge makes it easy to install or remove the case. The Apple battery case has some special features: A dedicated camera button launches the Camera app from a locked or unlocked phone while a quick press shoots a photo and a longer press captures video. The case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers so you can charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously. You can always tell when you need a top off because the case displays the intelligent battery status both on the iPhone lock screen and in the notification center. The case can be charged even faster with a USB-Power Delivery charger, which supports up to 100W with a single cable. It also supports Lightning accessories like EarPods or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter. It comes in black, white, or pink sand.

Haity Rechargeable Battery Case

The Haity 4,000mAh backup charger pack rechargeable case is a powerful li-polymer battery cover that can provide 120% extra battery life to your phone for whatever purpose you use it. The elegant, slim design offers a four-grade LED battery life status indicator and precise cutouts to all ports and buttons. The power case has a protective design that in addition to supplementary mobile phone power, also protects against scratches, bumps, and drops. Simultaneously charge your iPhone and battery case together with the included charge cable. It comes in black, and vibrant shades of blue or red.

Pelican iPhone 11 Pro Case Protector

The Pelican Case Protector lives up to its name as a heavy duty TPU, polycarbonate protective case cover that’s tested to survive the military MIL-STD-810G drop standard for up to 10 feet or 3 meters. The design’s raised lip also protects your screen from drops and surface scratches. Despite all that muscle, the case itself is sleek and provides two layers of protection. An easy mount system integrates with the protective case and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. A detachable magnetic battery pack provides up to 51% more power by magnetically connecting to the Pelican Protector Case. With Qi certified support, you get hands-free wireless charging whenever the unit is connected to the mount. An additional USB port allows charging of other non-wireless charging devices.

Alpatronix iPhone 11 Pro Battery Case

The Alpatronix delivers 4,200mAh battery capacity accompanied by a certified lightning chip that ensures 100% compatibility with your iPhone, with iOS 13, Apple Pay, and CarPlay. It supports Qi wireless and wired charging so you can juice up your iPhone and case together without removing the case. Raised bezels and an included tempered glass screen protector offer full front and surface protection. Use your original lightning cable that was included with your iPhone 11 Pro to charge directly and sync or transfer data. It is compatible only with Apple AirPods and Bluetooth headphone accessories.

4,000mAh Rechargeable External Backup Charger Pack

The 4,000mAh Rechargeable External Backup Charger Pack is a lithium polymer battery cover for the iPhone 11 Pro that acts as a high capacity power bank for your new phone, offering longer battery life and the protection you expect from a full iPhone case. It’s made of durable material with full back cover protection against scratches and other damage, but it does not add too much bulk, feels good in the hand, and lets you transfer data to your computer. The case features LED indicators to alert you on how much charge is available and it even has an on/off switch and internal circuit protection against overheating, overload, and short circuiting.

Fnson Battery Case

The Fnson battery case portable charger and iPhone protector features raised sides and a hard-shell exterior that keeps your phone safe. It’s constructed of durable materials designed to protect your iPhone from scratches, drops, and impact. The 5,200mAh capacity rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery case provides an extra 150% power, equivalent to some 8 hours of talk time or 12 hours web-browsing. Sync-through technology lets you charge your battery case and iPhone 11 Pro simultaneously with your existing iPhone charging cable to sync your phone to your MacBook, PC, or laptop without having to remove the battery case. Four LED lights indicate your power levels and you can switch the battery case on or off. It does not support wireless charging.

Newdery iPhone 11 Pro Battery Case

If you seek a multi-talented charger, consider the Newdery. It is made of soft TPU material and microfiber flannel, designed with an upgraded port connection and a raised bezel to prevent your phone from picking up scratches or dings. The Newdery battery case gives you extra utility because it is a Qi wireless compatible iPhone 11 Pro battery case that lets you charge the case with a wireless charging pad (sold separately). You can charge your phone and the case charger at the same time with any Qi wireless charging pad. It’s quite thin, adding 0.41-inch thickness and 0.23 lb weight to your phone, slim enough to slide to your pocket. The battery case is designed with a 4,800mAh Li-polymer battery pack that extends 100% battery life and also supports wired and wireless headphones. Your iPhone 11 Pro gets recharged first, with the charging case to follow. You can transfer files to your computer without having to remove the case.

Smiphee Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro

This 4,800mAh battery can double your iPhone 11 Pro battery’s daily lifespan while a built-in LED indicator light lets you track how much power is left on your device. You can charge your battery case and iPhone 11 Pro simultaneously with your existing original iPhone charging cable without removing the battery case and you can use the built-in switch to turn the battery pack on or off. It supports the headphones that came with your phone, no need to remove the battery case to get full audio access. The uni-body design is quick and easy to install with elastic soft material and full edge protection from scratches, shock, fingerprints, and daily wear and tear. It does not support car chargers, high voltage Quick Charge adapters, or Qi Wireless chargers.

