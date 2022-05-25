The best iPhone 13 battery cases for 2022

The iPhone 13's stellar battery life holds up just fine if you're running around town, commuting to work, or stepping out for the evening. But if you're on the road, or otherwise make heavy use of your phone, you will need more juice for occasions when convenient outlets or time may be scarce. A battery case — basically a built-in power pack that's always available — will help you squeeze more hours out of your iPhone on a single charge. We found the best iPhone 13 battery cases to keep your iPhone going even when you cannot access an outlet.
Look out for compatibility issues when choosing a battery case. Cases that fit the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 do not fit the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro. That's because of differences built into the the camera system.
Plus Cases Battery Case
- Supports lightning cable for charging and syncing
- Lithium polymer battery is designed for 500 cycles
- Lets you listen to music or make calls via headphones
- Somewhat bulky
The Plus Cases Battery Case — linked to and recommended by Apple for the iPhone 13 — promises 150% more battery power than the phone's natural battery life. It features a lithium-polymer 4,800mAh battery that features some 500 full recharge cycles. That extra power resides in a hard shell protective case within a soft silicone frame. A raised bezel around the phone's screen is accompanied by an on/off button on the back of the battery case. The case also supports Apple's Lightning cable for charging and syncing, as well as Lightning headphones or headphone adapters, so you can listen to music or make phone calls.
Plus Cases Wireless Charging Battery Case
- Supports Qi enabled wireless chargers
- On/Off button on the back of the case give you control
- Lets you listen to music or make calls through the headphones
- Expensive for its capacity
Like its wired sister, the Plus Cases Wireless Charging Case features a hard shell protective case with a soft silicone frame, raised bezel, and a 4,800mAh battery for 150% extra battery power above and beyond the built-in iPhone 13 battery. Designed for 500 recharges, the main difference is that this case supports Qi-enabled wireless chargers, though you can also use the Apple Lightning cable. It also supports Lightning headphones or headphone adapters so you can listen to music or make calls.
Maxbear Battery Case
- Huge 7,000mAh high-capacity lithium-ion battery
- Soft, comfortable exterior
- LED lets you easily check battery levels
- Some durability issues reported
The Maxbear smart charger case does double duty as a portable charger and a protective case for the iPhone 13. The main attraction is the 7,000mAh high-capacity lithium-ion battery, with a quick charging cable included in the box. This battery case sports an ultra-slim, unibody design of liquid silicone rubber that's easy to install and offers a comfortable tactile feel in the hand. Soft material and full edge design protect the phone from scratches, impact, and fingerprints while raised bezels protect the screen. Advanced chips protect your phone from overheating, short-circuiting, and overcharging. Four LED battery level indicators let you know exactly how much power you have left.
Newdery Battery Case
- Battery is compact
- Case and phone can charge simultaneously
- Case supports data sync
- Does not work with Apple Car Play
- Bulky
Slim and portable, the Newdery Battery case is a powerful charger that features built-in 4,800mAh capacity, but takes up minimal space in your pocket or purse. It's made of soft rubber combined with a hard shell plate to protect your iPhone from damage with raised bezels to help protect your screen. You can charge your iPhone 13 and the battery case simultaneously via a Qi wireless charging pad. The charger case supports the sync-data function so you don't need to remove the battery case. Use the case to listen to music with Lightning or Bluetooth headphones while charging your phone or use Apple Pay without removing the battery case. A built-in smart chip protects your iPhone from overheating, short-circuiting, and overcharging.
ZeroLemon Battery Case
- Supports wireless charging and MagSafe
- Works with Lightning earphones and Apple Pay
- Includes tempered glass screen protector
- MagSafe chargers do not magnetically stick
The powerful ZeroLemon 5,000mAh lithium-polymer rechargeable extended battery promises to add 110% extra battery life to your iPhone 13 while also supporting Qi wireless charging. This tech lets you charge the battery case and phone with a wireless charging pad or MagSafe chargers. The iPhone gets fully charged first and then the battery case follows, though MagSafe chargers do not magnetically stick on this model. The case also works with Lightning earphones and Apple Pay, and enables data sync to computers without removing the battery case. The soft TPU case offers all-around protection from scratches and other wear and tear and comes with a specially designed tempered glass screen protector for the battery case.
Aftryougo Battery Case
- Huge 7,000mAh battery capacity
- Good protection for your iPhone
- Supports Qi wireless charging and data sync
- Issues reported with tempered glass screen cover
This battery case has a huge 7,000mAh capacity, despite its slim, portable design. A soft rubber and hard shell plate combine to protect your phone from scratches and impact while raised bezels protect the screen. It supports Qi wireless charging and data sync and you can charge your iPhone 13 and the battery case simultaneously via a wireless charging pad. It also supports Airpods, Earpods, Apple Pay, and other Bluetooth devices and services. You can listen to music with your Lightning or Bluetooth headphone while charging your iPhone 13 via the case.
