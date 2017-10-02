Here is our rundown of the 27 best iPhone 6S cases and covers

Apple makes beautiful smartphones, but durability is not a major focus. If you want to preserve that elegant design, then you really need to take some precautions. The case market has exploded in recent years, so you can get solid drop protection, find all sorts of stylish finishes, and even add some functionality very easily. To help narrow down your choices, these are the best iPhone 6S cases and covers you can buy.

Using a newer device? We’ve put together lists detailing the best iPhone 7 cases, best iPhone 7 Plus cases, and the best iPhone 8 cases.

iDeal Marble Fashion Case ($30) If you want a classic, luxurious look for your iPhone 6S, then iDeal’s new fashion cases might suit you. They come in all sorts of finishes, but the marble design is particularly eye-catching. These are slim, hard-shell cases with openings for your phone’s camera, buttons, and ports. There’s even a cut-out on the back to show off the Apple logo. If you want more protection, consider pairing the case with iDeal’s Swipe Wallet or the aptly-titled Magnet Wallet. The cases attach magnetically. Buy one now from: iDeal

Hansmare Calf Wallet Case ($17) You can leave your wallet at home with this Hansmare wallet case. The navy exterior features a calf-skin texture and a magnetic closure. Inside, you’ll also find three card slots and a larger pocket that’s outfitted with a more traditional leather texture. The interior lining is soft and comes with a flexible, transparent shell that’s designed to securely hold your iPhone 6S in place. Prop the case open in landscape and you have a stand for watching movies. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Caseable Hard Case ($25) Choose your own photo or design and have it printed on this hard case made of recycled water bottles. These cases function as slim shells, with cut-outs for accessing your phone’s many features. There’s a soft pad inside to help protect your iPhone, too, but it’s too minimal to provide rugged protection. The host of customization options are the real attraction, along with the bevy of stock options, many of which were developed in partnership with talented artists. Buy one now from: Caseable

Twelve South SurfacePad Case ($30+) This stylish leather cover feels luxurious. It’s a typical folio-style with a couple of slots in the cover to hold credit cards or ID. You can also fold it back to act as a landscape stand. Your iPhone 6S is completely accessible because, unusually, there’s no shell inside. You fit the iPhone onto an adhesive backing, and there’s a cut-out corner on the back to leave the camera open. It’s a slim, light case, and it will guard against scratches, but we wouldn’t rely on it for drop protection. You can choose from six different colors. Buy one now from: Amazon AT&T Twelve South

Urban Armor Gear Case ($29) Get some serious armor plating onto your iPhone 6S with one of these military grade, drop-tested, rugged cases. They’re much lighter than they look. There’s a soft impact-resistant core that absorbs shock, a hard outer shell, and then pads to prevent it from touching down on surfaces or sliding around. The chunky button covers work well and the cut-outs are accurate. You can get translucent or opaque versions in a range of different colors. Buy one now from: Amazon

Melkco Tribe Series Wallet Book Case ($35) Here’s an eye-catching design that’s a bit different. This is another wallet-style case which opens to reveal a couple of slots in the cover for cards and a bigger pocket behind. Your iPhone 6S snaps into the transparent shell, and you can bend the cover back to prop your phone up in landscape view. The material feels durable and has a textured design that adds grip. There’s also a leather closure with a magnet in it, and a small leather Melkco logo stitched on the front. Buy one now from: Amazon Melkco

Incipio Performance Series Case ($6) One of our favorite case makers, Incipio, has taken a new approach with the Performance Series, allowing you to choose exactly the level of protection you want. There are five different levels, ranging from a slim, flexible case for basic protection to a rugged, military-grade offering with a built-in screen protector and holster. All the cases from level 2 and up feature a shock absorbent, honeycombed inner layer, with a polycarbonate shell around the outside for drop protection you can count on. They also come in a wide array of color combinations, and there’s a folio style option for the level 3 case. Buy one now from: Amazon Incipio

Spigen Neo Hybrid Ex Case ($16) This popular case from Spigen combines a flexible, clear TPU shell with a hard polycarbonate bumper. All of the cut-outs are generous and there are metallic button covers that are easy to find without looking. It provides a snug fit, the raised bezels at the front help to protect the screen, and it offers reasonable drop protection considering that its slim build. Although the hard bumper comes in various different colors, we particularly like the rose gold and champagne gold options. Buy one now from: Amazon