Check out 30 of the best iPhone 7 cases and covers for your shiny new phone

Apple’s iPhone 7 is a sleek smartphone with an elegant design, but it’s a fragile beauty that needs to be protected. Exposing your iPhone to the world could increase the risk of it getting damaged, as all it takes is a single slip to end up with a ding, scuff, or crack that will spoil those good looks. Thankfully, a proper case or cover can help keep your phone safe. After all, you’ll need to keep your phone intact while you wait for the next big thing, right? Check out a few of our current favorites below.

Killspencer Snap Case ($75) For a snap-on case with a stylish, durable, leather finish and plenty of character, look no further than Killspencer’s Snap Case. The case is made of a basic, slim shell with generous cut-outs for your phone’s camera, ports, and side switch. There’s also well-defined button covers and an optional strap for added security, which is good because this case is more about style than protection. It currently only comes in black, but you can add a two-character monogram if you want. The latter will cost you an extra $30. Buy one now from: Killspencer

Griffin Survivor Clear Case ($20) This protective offering showcases Apple’s minimalist design, allowing you to maintain the look and feel of your smartphone. This is one of Griffin’s slimmest cases for the iPhone 7, but it still offers drop protection from up to four feet. It’s made of tough polycarbonate, and features a flexible TPU frame. The back is scratch-resistant and is available in either a translucent design or one with a subtle tinge of color. The button covers are responsive and there are accurate openings for your phone’s ports, as well as generous cut-outs on the back that ensure you’ll be able to use your phone’s camera and flash without interference. Buy one now from: Amazon Griffin

Noreve Tradition Leather Case ($55) This classy cover for the iPhone 7 is made of high-quality leather. A thin, plastic shell holds your iPhone in place and it’s wrapped in a padded-leather exterior that completely envelopes your phone, protecting it from all angles. The front cover has a magnetic closure, which opens to reveal a couple of handy slots for stowing credit cards. There are also cut-outs for your phone’s speaker, camera, buttons, and ports. The case is currently available in a variety of different finishes and colors. Buy one now from: Noreve

CM4 Q Card Case ($35) Leave your wallet or purse at home with the Q Card Case from CM4. This case combines a number of clever features. The durable, plastic shell will fit your iPhone perfectly. You’ll also find tactile button covers, accurate cut-outs, and textured strips on the sides for enhanced grip. The back sports a leather-style pocket that can hold a couple of credit cards and some cash. There’s also a smart slot that you can slide a card into, allowing you to prop up your phone in landscape view. It comes in black, gray, gold, or pink. Buy one now from: Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 Silicon and Leather cases ($35+) Apple’s case lineup keeps getting bigger and bigger. In March, the Cupertino-based company added seven new colors to its case collection, including sapphire, pebble, and tan. Apple’s soft-touch, silicon bands are lightweight and sport a microfiber lining that helps protect your iPhone from bumps and scratches. Its leather cases are made from a specially-tanned and finished European leather that’s soft to the touch and compliments the iPhone’s finish perfectly. Buy one now from: Apple

Utomic Edge Corner Protectors ($35) The most annoying thing about most iPhone 7 cases is that they cover up Apple’s gorgeous design. Thankfully, Utomic has a minimalist alternative that still provides some protection in the form of corner protectors. These are small, flexible bumpers with adhesive that takes 24 hours to properly set. They stick to each corner of your iPhone, and extend from front to back to prevent your phone from touching down on flat surfaces. You also get wipes and an installation sleeve, allowing for the perfect fit. They come in an array of colors, too, and provide decent protection against falls of up to four feet, provided your phone doesn’t land on an uneven surface. Buy one now from: Utomic

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet ($19) Snakehive’s leather folio cases are an absolute steal. The leather has a fine grain on the outside, which is pleasant to the touch, and a traditional leather finish on the inside for protection and longevity. We love the black and navy color scheme here, but it’s available in other colors too. Your phone fits perfectly inside, and there’s a very handy magnetic clasp to keep the cover closed. It doubles as a stand for your phone as well. Buy one now from: Snakehive