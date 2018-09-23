The best iPhone XR screen protectors to keep that big screen safe

Share

The iPhone XR is the cheapest of the latest range of iPhones, but it’s by no means a lesser product. It’s powered by the same powerful A12 Bionic processor as its kin, and it still rocks the gorgeous look launched with last year’s iPhone X.

Keeping your new iPhone protected should always be a top priority. You might have your iPhone XR case picked out, but what about the screen? The XR isn’t equipped with the AMOLED display you’ll find on the iPhone XS and XS Max, but it still comes with a gorgeous and all-new Liquid Retina LCD display. Keep the window into your iOS world open and crack-free with our selection of the best iPhone XR screen protectors.

If you’re looking for phone protection, one of your first stops should be Spigen’s huge range of protective cases. But why stop there? Spigen also provides a pretty great glass screen protector. Spigen’s tempered-glass screen protector has a hardness of 9H that helps resist scratches and chips. It’s treated with an oleophobic coating that stops oily fingerprints from marring your view and prevents minor scratches. It works perfectly with all of Spigen’s cases, and it’s easy to apply. It’s not among the cheapest options on this list by a long shot — but Spigen’s a name you can count on.

Rhinoshield started with screen protection in mind, so it’s no mistake that we’ve included it in our list. This film screen protector is so tough that Rhinoshield claims it can handle impacts from a hammer, and is five times as tough as Gorilla Glass 3. That’s a heck of a claim, and not one we’re going to test — and neither should you — but it says a lot that Rhinoshield is willing to make such a claim. The Impact Protection edition is super-thin at just 0.29 mm, and it also comes with an oleophobic layer to resist fingerprints. As a film screen protector though, it won’t have the same strength as a glass protector. It’s compatible with Rhinoshield’s cases, but like the Spigen screen protector, it’s rather expensive. Still, if it lives up to the hype, it’s probably worth the cash.

If you value your privacy, you have information that needs protecting, or even if you just bank on your mobile, having a screen protector that protects your privacy is a must. Moshi’s IonGlass Privacy fades to black when viewed at any angle other than head on, making it harder for snoopers to spy on your screen. Moshi also claims it’s been hardened at a molecular level and is 40 percent thinner than other glass protectors. It’s also one of the most expensive items on this list — but if it keeps your private information hidden from prying eyes, it might be worth the cash.

Do you just need something to cover up your screen at a great price? Check out this double-pack from Olixar. These screen protectors are made from durable and flexible film that should be able to resist scratches that might otherwise damage your device. Being made from film, it won’t be as impact-resistant as a tempered-glass screen protector — and it probably won’t do much to prevent a shatter from a fall — but it will still offer some protection against most everyday hazards. Olixar claims these protectors won’t hamper your touch-sensitivity, or reduce your screen’s clarity, and they’re easy to apply.

Another name with an incredible pedigree, Otterbox is the doyen of protective cases — and you’ll find some good protection for your screen from it, too. Otterbox’s Alpha Glass protector is made from reinforced glass that adheres closely to your screen, preventing damage from reaching your phone. It’s super-thin, doesn’t impair screen clarity or your touchscreen responsiveness, and it’s easy to install. Unfortunately, it is on the expensive side, but it will work perfectly with any Otterbox cases.

Here’s another cheaper film alternative in a double pack — but there’s a twist in this particular tale. Skinomi claims that the TechSkin is the toughest clear film protector on the market, and is made from the same film covering that protects luxury cars, military aircraft, and NASA space shuttles. We can’t back that up, but we do know that the TechSkin’s multiple-layer construction gives it self-healing properties, protects against UV yellowing, and adds puncture-resistance. It’s not going to be as protective as a glass protector, but if you want as thin a protector as possible, then the TechSkin is worth considering. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is nice.

So-called blue light from phone screens can have a variety of effects on humans, including keeping us up at night. Rather than using a software-based filter that tints the screen, why not buy a screen protector that directly blocks the harmful light? That’s the idea behind the Glass+ VisionGuard. This protector uses a special layer to filter out the troublesome light, meaning it never even leaves the screen, and can’t affect you. It doesn’t change the look of the screen, it’s as strong as a normal glass protector, and comes with a 100 percent clarity rating. Like most of the protectors from the big name brands on this list, it’s expensive, but with a headline feature like this, it may be worth the cash.

Need more film protector options? Check out IQ Shield’s LiQuid Shield, which completely covers your iPhone XR’s curved screen, molding itself around the edges and curves of your device to ensure that no part of your iPhone’s screen goes unprotected. That full coverage could interfere with some cases, though most will be able to clip over the top of the thin film. It’s treated to prevent yellowing over time, keeping it looking newer for longer. It comes in a twin pack, and it’s also covered by a lifetime guarantee.

Glass screen protectors don’t usually come this cheap, and that makes Poetic’s screen protector worthy of a mention. It has everything you’d hope for from a glass protector, including a hardness of 9H, an oleophobic layer to prevent fingerprint smears, and a high level of transparency. Poetic also claims it’s easy to apply, with no risk of bubbling, and is just 0.3 mm thick. Poetic manages to match the features of more expensive protectors for just $10.

Last, but certainly not least, is UAG’s excellent Glass Screen Shield. It’s made from 9H hardness tempered glass, so it should be resistant against most types of damage, and should be able to withstand impacts. It’s treated with an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprint smears, and it shouldn’t hinder touchscreen sensitivity or clarity. The real selling point here is its thickness. At just 0.2 mm thick, UAG’s protector is one of the thinnest around, which means it’ll be even harder to notice that you’re using a screen protector at all. While it’s expensive, if you’re willing to pay a premium, this thin protector should work well.

