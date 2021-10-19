Your next case is right here...

The iPhone XS Max may be a few years old now, but it’s still a fantastic piece of tech. If you’ve invested your hard-earned cash in this behemoth, you’ll want to protect it with the best cases around. Wallet cases make it easy to carry your phone, cards, cash, and ID on the go without lugging a separate wallet or cardholder in your pocket or bag. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone XS Max wallet cases and covers around, from leather cases to ones with secret compartments. Your next wallet case is on this list.

Don’t fancy a wallet case? Check out our pick of the best iPhone XS Max cases, with everything from clear cases to rugged options.

Apple Leather Folio Case

First up may be one of the most expensive options on our list, but it’s also a classic choice for those who want the full Apple experience. Apple’s stylish leather folio case comes in two colors: Sunset, a vivid peachy-orange shade, and Lilac. We love the vivid brights of Sunset, and the case is no slouch in the protection stakes either. The exterior is crafted from tanned European leather, with a soft microfiber lining to protect your screen and plenty of space to store cards and cash. This case provides 360-degree protection, has an auto sleep/wake function, and is compatible with wireless charging, too.

Incipio Stowaway Case

The Stowaway case from Incipio features a sleek design with a soft-touch finish that feels great in your hand. But the best part of this case is the hidden rear compartment with a sliding door that holds up to three cards. It’s slim and lightweight yet made from heavy-duty material that meets military-grade standards for drop protection, too. If you’re the type to slide your phone in your pocket, this is the case for you, as it doesn’t add bulk.

Noreve Leather Case

Noreve’s leather case provides all-around protection for your phone, keeping it safe from drops, bumps, and scratches. Entirely handcrafted from smooth or grained leather, it comes in a range of different styles and various colors, including classic black. This is a slim, compact leather wallet that closes securely without a magnet or snap fastener, and it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re serious about protecting your iPhone.

Case-Mate Barely There Folio Case

Leather wallet cases don’t have to add bulk to your phone, and this faux leather case from Case-Mate is slim and lightweight. With a pebbled finish, it comes in black, brown, or red, with three handy slots for cards, cash, or ID. The microfiber interior is super soft, protecting your iPhone’s screen from scratches and scrapes, even if you pop your phone in a bag. This case also folds back into a kickstand for hands-free video calls or Netflix binges.

Speck Presidio Wallet Case

If you prefer your wallet cases sleek and slim, Speck’s Presidio wallet case is the one for you. This case offers dual-layer protection with a polycarbonate outer and inner Impactium lining. That lining ensures this case is good for up to 10 feet of drop protection, absorbing and dispersing shock, while a raised bezel around the screen provides extra protection should your phone land face down. All this protection is wrapped up in a scratch-resistant matte finish — and the case comes with a lifetime warranty, too.

OtterBox Strada Series Case

OtterBox’s Strada Series Case comes in a range of different colors, but we love this Royal Blush deep plum colorway. Forged from premium leather, its soft-touch finish feels great in your hand, while the slim profile is pocket-friendly. There’s a vertical slot cardholder to store your cards or cash, great if you’re popping for coffee after a run or gym session.

$25 from Walmart

Vaja Leather Wallet Case

It’s not the most expensive case on our list, but it does cost a bit more than some others — but Vaja’s leather wallet case is worth every penny. Handcrafted from two-tone premium bridge leather, each case is completely unique. A lightweight yet strong polycarbonate frame protects your phone, with a bridge leather outer and soft leather lining that keeps your screen safe from scratches. If you want a case that will stand out from the crowd, one that’s totally unique, this is the one.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Case

The Wallet Slayer case comes in two shades: A dark blue or a vivid deep red. With space for three cards as well as cash, this case features protective air-pocket corners that act like airbags for your phone and textured sides that add grip. You can even use your credit card as a kickstand for hands-free Netflix sessions or video calls with your boss.

Pad & Quill Deluxe Traveler Case

What’s crafted from rugged American full-grain leather with UV-resistant marine-grade nylon stitching? Pad & Quill’s Deluxe Traveler case, and it can be yours for just $30. This case is just 2mm thick, so it’s super slim yet durable and protective, and it’s tension-fit to hug your phone’s curves. The leather starts out fairly stiff and softens over time, becoming more beautiful as it ages and developing a gorgeous patina that makes each case unique. This case has a pocket for up to two cards and comes with a 25-year leather warranty, too.

Vofolen Rugged Wallet Case

This slim-yet-rugged wallet case comes in nine different colors, but we love the metallic gunmetal gray version. The cool, futuristic design features a semi-automatic spring door that flips open to store up to four cards. Offering heavy-duty, dual-layer protection, it includes an anti-scratch polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing TPU cover, keeping your phone safe on the go.

$11 from Amazon

Native Union Clic Card Case

This case may not be the most protective on this list. In fact, if you’re looking for serious protection, we don’t recommend this one. But Native Union’s card case is super slim, so if you’re all about sleek lines, this is an excellent choice. For just $10, you get a leather case that’s crafted from genuine vegetable-tanned leather from Italy in a choice of three colors: Black, navy, or rose, with a shock-absorbing polymer frame that disperses impact should you drop your phone. The leather will age beautifully and develop a rich patina over time, ensuring the case looks even more beautiful and unique the longer you own it.

