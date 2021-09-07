Best MagSafe Accessories for your iPhone in 2021

Apple introduced the MagSafe charging system as part of last year’s iPhone 12 lineup. Now users can attach accessories to a device without using cables, thanks to the cluster of magnets built into its back. If you are in the market for first-party MagSafe accessories, you will come across two broad categories: 1) MagSafe chargers and 2) MagSafe-enabled cases and mounts.

Other MagSafe accessories like MagSafe cases and mounts may or may not be made by Apple, but work well with iPhone 12 models. Third-party sellers often market their products as “MagSafe-compatible,” but these accessories can’t match the power and functionality of original Apple products. For instance, the official MagSafe charger from Apple offers 12- to 15-watt charging but most MagSafe-compatible chargers are just 7.5W Qi chargers with magnets attached.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy third-party accessories. Many of these products can be quite helpful and affordable. Plus, they are mostly safe for your phone and get the job done, offering you a decent, if not a good return on your investment.

Confused about where to start? We have compiled a list of the best MagSafe accessories you can buy to use with your iPhone 12 in 2021.

Apple MagSafe Charger

The official MagSafe Charger from Apple is your best bet for fast, reliable charging. The proprietary technology ensures the magnets align perfectly for efficient charging. The best part? It supports Qi charging so you can use it to charge your iPhone 8 and newer devices. However, keep in mind that the increased charging speeds up to 15 watts work only with iPhone 12 for now. “The system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimize charging iPhone 12 at up to 15W of peak power delivery,” Apple’s official website reads. Obviously, the exact charging speed will vary based on your adapter and other conditions, but official MagSafe chargers tend to offer much higher charging speeds compared to the typical wireless charger.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

If you hate waiting for your devices to charge, Belkin’s MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger could be an excellent MagSafe accessory for you. This 3-in-1 charger can power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — all at once. You can also choose between two colors: Black and white to match your iPhone. It’s also well-constructed and aesthetically pleasing, so you can place it anywhere in your house and it still looks great.

An important consideration to keep in mind is that you need a MagSafe-compatible case (see below) for this charger to work with your iPhone.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

The iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe from Apple is a classic choice for new MagSafe users. Available in more than a dozen colors, this gorgeous case is just as functional as it is attractive.

Just like Apple’s MagSafe Charger, this MagSafe case uses perfectly aligned magnets for improved performance. The most convenient feature of this case is its silicone finish. It’s easy to hold, doesn’t let the phone slide off surfaces, and is easy to clean. It’s a great choice for people looking for devices that offer great benefits with minimal maintenance.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+

If you are looking for a minimalistic transparent case, take a look at the OtterBox Symmetry Series+. Its polished see-through look lets you flaunt your iPhone while protecting it from damage. Its slim design is easy to hold and quite attractive. Cases in the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ are MagSafe-compatible, meaning they work well for charging iPhone 12 models.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

If you want to play safe and pick an official MagSafe case from Apple, we recommend the classic Apple Clear Case with MagSafe. Made by Apple itself, the case fits well and the well-aligned magnets offer a smooth charging experience.

You can choose from a wide selection of colors to match your outfits and aesthetic. The best part? With Apple’s improved optimization, the case resists yellowing and lasts longer.

MagSafe Battery Pack

The MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple is a portable accessory to help you keep your iPhone charged on the go. It is a slim and sturdy battery pack with a 1,460mAh capacity, which is slightly more than 50% of the iPhone 12 mini’s 2,227mAh battery. It is easy to use and charges your device quickly, but some users feel it doesn’t match the iPhone 12 aesthetic, especially since there aren’t any color options.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro

People who use their iPhones while driving (for navigation, calling, etc.) may benefit from using the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro. The mount holds your iPhone in place when you are driving, which can make it easier to view maps, stream entertainment, or access hands-free calling.

The major downside here is that the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro is just a magnetic mount and not a charger. If you want to charge your iPhone on the go, you will have to buy a car charger separately (see below).

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount

If you spend a lot of time in your car, it helps to have a handy charger in your vehicle. Enter the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount.. This is a magnetic mounting device that lets you connect your iPhone to your car so it can charge while you are driving.

An important feature to consider here is that the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount also works with other Qi-enabled devices, so your whole family can use it. Do keep in mind that this is not an official MagSafe product. It is just a magnetic charger designed to work with iPhones. This means it will not match Apple’s 15W charging speed and will have a 7.5 W limit.

Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe

The Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe is a MagSafe-compatible mounting accessory featuring a hybrid clamp offering 360-degree rotation and letting you easily switch between landscape and portrait mode. It works well with the GorillaPod, making it an excellent tool for content creators and streamers. Just like the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro, this device is only a magnetic mount and does not have the functionality to charge your iPhone.

