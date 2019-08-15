The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen protectors for that massive display

Share

We love big screens, and they don’t get much bigger than the enormous 6.8-inch display in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. With a stunning edge-to-edge design and a hole-punch selfie camera, the Note 10 Plus is beautiful as well as big. That extends to the screen technology too, with Samsung’s most advanced Dynamic AMOLED tech being used to incredible effect. The Note 10’s display is absolutely one of the best around right now.

With all that going on, it makes sense to keep it protected. We’ve already highlighted the best Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases, but if you’re also worried about your screen, then adding extra protection there might be a good idea. We’ve dug through a pile of screen protectors to find out which ones really do the business, and are worth your hard-earned cash. With options for both film and tempered glass, here are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (and Note 10 Plus 5G) screen protectors. Best of all, they all also work with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

It’s hard to make a list of flagship phone screen protectors and not include the Whitestone Dome Glass. Whitestone’s screen protector puts a layer of tempered glass between your phone and the outside world, but it’s not that which makes it special. It’s the way it’s applied. A layer of adhesive is applied between the display and the screen protector, and that adhesive is then cured with the UV lamp. That curing creates a solid layer of adhesive between the display and protector, meaning clarity and responsiveness is boosted significantly along with the added protection. It’s certainly not the cheapest, but it’s absolutely one of the best you can buy. It also works perfectly with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Whitestone Dome

Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector

You don’t have to add more glass to your phone if you don’t want to, and film screen protectors also have a lot going for them. They’re thinner than glass protectors, and generally cheaper too — though they won’t offer the same sort of strength that glass will. This duo from Ringke offers good scratch protection at a cheap price with transparent PET film that’s formed of four layers. An automatic dust removal layer takes away any final bits of dust that could otherwise end up lodged beneath your protector, while the film also stretches all the way from the top to the bottom, even covering the selfie camera.

Ringke

Eiger 3D Glass Screen Protectors

Designed to fit in conjunction with a protective case, Eiger’s pure glass screen protector is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a simple glass screen protector. It’s made from tough tempered glass that can take blows instead of your display, and it has fully rounded edges that won’t catch your fingertips. There’s an anti-dust layer on these edges too, which stops the edges from lifting and letting in dust — a problem with many other screen protectors on the market. It’s fully compatible with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner too, because there’s a big hole over the top of it. That will divide opinion though, and we find something inelegant about Eiger’s solution. Still, it’s a solid protector for the money.

Spigen Neo Flex HD Film Screen Protectors

Another great film protector, Spigen’s Neo Flex HD does the business while staying almost completely invisible. It’s made from a strong but flexible film that protects well against scratches, fingerprints, and dirt. Sure, it won’t protect as well against drops, but that’s what you have a case for, right? The flexible film adheres to the Note 10 Plus’s curves, and there’s a space for the selfie camera too. Since it’s so thin, it also doesn’t interfere with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It’s easy to apply and uses a wet installation method that guarantees a close fit to your Note 10 Plus’s screen. Best of all, it’s a dual pack, so you get a spare.

Spigen

Armorsuit Matte Screen Protector

This film protector from Armorsuit has been treated with a matte finish that helps to cut out glare from strong light sources, making your Note 10 Plus’s display a lot easier to see outdoors in the sunshine. It’s also protective, offering good scratch protection with self-healing properties — so minor scratches will heal over time. It’s also been treated to resist yellowing over time, so you won’t get that unsightly aged effect that can sometimes happen with film protectors. A good price for a great protector.