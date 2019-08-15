Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen protectors

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen protectors for that massive display

Mark Jansen
By
best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors t43
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

We love big screens, and they don’t get much bigger than the enormous 6.8-inch display in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. With a stunning edge-to-edge design and a hole-punch selfie camera, the Note 10 Plus is beautiful as well as big. That extends to the screen technology too, with Samsung’s most advanced Dynamic AMOLED tech being used to incredible effect. The Note 10’s display is absolutely one of the best around right now.

With all that going on, it makes sense to keep it protected. We’ve already highlighted the best Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases, but if you’re also worried about your screen, then adding extra protection there might be a good idea. We’ve dug through a pile of screen protectors to find out which ones really do the business, and are worth your hard-earned cash. With options for both film and tempered glass, here are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (and Note 10 Plus 5G) screen protectors. Best of all, they all also work with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors whitestone dome

It’s hard to make a list of flagship phone screen protectors and not include the Whitestone Dome Glass. Whitestone’s screen protector puts a layer of tempered glass between your phone and the outside world, but it’s not that which makes it special. It’s the way it’s applied. A layer of adhesive is applied between the display and the screen protector, and that adhesive is then cured with the UV lamp. That curing creates a solid layer of adhesive between the display and protector, meaning clarity and responsiveness is boosted significantly along with the added protection. It’s certainly not the cheapest, but it’s absolutely one of the best you can buy. It also works perfectly with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Whitestone Dome

Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors ringke

You don’t have to add more glass to your phone if you don’t want to, and film screen protectors also have a lot going for them. They’re thinner than glass protectors, and generally cheaper too — though they won’t offer the same sort of strength that glass will. This duo from Ringke offers good scratch protection at a cheap price with transparent PET film that’s formed of four layers. An automatic dust removal layer takes away any final bits of dust that could otherwise end up lodged beneath your protector, while the film also stretches all the way from the top to the bottom, even covering the selfie camera.

Ringke

Eiger 3D Glass Screen Protectors

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors eiger

Designed to fit in conjunction with a protective case, Eiger’s pure glass screen protector is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a simple glass screen protector. It’s made from tough tempered glass that can take blows instead of your display, and it has fully rounded edges that won’t catch your fingertips. There’s an anti-dust layer on these edges too, which stops the edges from lifting and letting in dust — a problem with many other screen protectors on the market. It’s fully compatible with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner too, because there’s a big hole over the top of it. That will divide opinion though, and we find something inelegant about Eiger’s solution. Still, it’s a solid protector for the money.

Spigen Neo Flex HD Film Screen Protectors

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors spigen

Another great film protector, Spigen’s Neo Flex HD does the business while staying almost completely invisible. It’s made from a strong but flexible film that protects well against scratches, fingerprints, and dirt. Sure, it won’t protect as well against drops, but that’s what you have a case for, right? The flexible film adheres to the Note 10 Plus’s curves, and there’s a space for the selfie camera too. Since it’s so thin, it also doesn’t interfere with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It’s easy to apply and uses a wet installation method that guarantees a close fit to your Note 10 Plus’s screen. Best of all, it’s a dual pack, so you get a spare.

Spigen

Armorsuit Matte Screen Protector

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors armorsuit

This film protector from Armorsuit has been treated with a matte finish that helps to cut out glare from strong light sources, making your Note 10 Plus’s display a lot easier to see outdoors in the sunshine. It’s also protective, offering good scratch protection with self-healing properties — so minor scratches will heal over time. It’s also been treated to resist yellowing over time, so you won’t get that unsightly aged effect that can sometimes happen with film protectors. A good price for a great protector.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sony's Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display
Up Next

Astro the dog-inspired quadruped robot can sit, lie down, and... learn?
samsung galaxy home uphill battle coming soon
Opinion

Is it still coming? The Samsung Galaxy Home has an uphill battle

The absence of the Samsung Galaxy Home during Samsung's Unpacked event for the Note 10 makes you wonder more about the future of this Bixby powered smart speaker. Samsung says they're continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior…
Posted By John Velasco
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G vs. Galaxy S10 Plus 5G: Which is right for you?

Find out precisely where the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note S10 5G differ, and which is better, as we pit them in a head-to-head battle and elucidate on their small, but potentially important, differences.
Posted By Simon Hill
misfit vapor x smartwatch news mis3081522
Mobile

Misfit releases the Vapor X, its lightest, most comfortable smartwatch yet

The latest in Misfit's range of wearables is the Vapor X, a lightweight and stylish smartwatch aimed at those with an active lifestyle, but it's likely to appeal to everyone. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone X
Deals

This renewed Apple iPhone X gets a steep $180 discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade to a fairly new iPhone model, check out this offer for the Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X. This awesome iPhone deal lets you own Apple's tenth-anniversary phone for only $670.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
DokiPal review
Wearables

It has LTE and a voice assistant, but the DokiPal kid’s smartwatch is a disaster

The DokiPal smartwatch for kids is a feature-packed wearable that allows you to track and stay in touch with your children. It boasts support for LTE, video calls, and has its own voice assistant, but it's expensive and we had issues.
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review front full
Mobile

Rooting your Android device is risky. Do it right with our handy guide

Wondering whether to root your Android smartphone or stick with stock Android? Perhaps you’ve decided to do it and you just need to know how? Here, you'll find an explanation and a quick guide on how to root Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to save battery life on an iPhone
Mobile

Apple says that unauthorized battery warning is all about customer safety

Third-party battery replacements for the newest iPhone models will result in a warning message in the device's settings. The only way to clear it is to take the iPhone to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony Xperia 1
Mobile

The Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa is available for $100 off until August 26

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl