With its gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and fast 45W charging, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is simply stunning whether you pick it up in Silver, Graphite, or Pink Gold. Chances are, your new tablet will go wherever you go, but even if you’re mostly planning on using it at home, it pays to invest in a protective case to keep it safe from scratches, bumps, and drops. There are already some great cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and we’ll be adding more cases to this list as they land. So don’t waste time hunting online, just take a look through our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cases and covers — your new case is on this list.

Samsung Protective Standing Cover

It’s one of the more expensive options on our list, but Samsung’s Protective Standing Cover is a great investment if you’re serious about protecting your new tablet. The textured surface not only looks pretty cool but adds grip, and the case offers MIL-STD 820G -516.7 certified military-grade drop protection, great for keeping your tablet safe from drops and bumps on the go. The best part about this case though is the built-in multimedia kickstand, which easily folds out for hands-free viewing or Zoom calls.

Speck Balance Folio Case

What’s slim, stylish, yet offers superior protection for your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus? Speck’s Balance Folio case. This super-slim folio won’t add bulk to your new tablet, yet its soft interior lining protects the screen from scuffs and scratches while the outer shell shields against drops and bumps. The case even folds out into a handy viewing or typing stand, and there’s space to securely stow your S Pen. A secure latch closure keeps everything in place and includes built-in magnets to support your tablet’s auto sleep/wake feature, conserving battery life when you’re out and about.

We love that this case includes a magnetic camera shield that covers the lens to protect it from scratches, retracting automatically when it’s time to snap a photo. This package is rounded out with in-built Microban antimicrobial protection that reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria growth on your case by up to 99%. Pick it up in black or two-tone Stormy Grey/Charcoal Grey or Arcadia Navy/Moody Grey.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Spigen is known for its protective, rugged phone cases, and its tablet cases don’t skimp on the protection front either. The Tough Armor Pro case features shock-absorbent dual-layer TPU and PC protection with Air Cushion Technology, to keep your tablet safe from drops, bumps, and scratches. Raised edges around the screen and camera provide additional protection should you drop your tablet, and a built-in S Pen holder offers easy slide access, so no more fumbling around for your stylus when you need to quickly take notes or make a sketch.

This tablet cover is compatible with Spigen screen protectors and features a built-in durable kickstand, which folds out for hands-free video calls or watching the latest movies. Pick up this case in Gunmetal or black for under $30 and your tablet will be protected against whatever the day brings.

Fintie Hybrid Slim Case

Clear case or colorful folio? If you just can’t choose, Fintie’s Hybrid Slim case gives you the best of both worlds. This case has a crystal clear scratch- and shock-proof back which shows off the color of your device, with a hard shell front cover available in a wide range of colors and designs.

The tri-fold front cover folds back easily into a kickstand for typing or viewing, with built-in magnets for auto sleep/wake, preserving battery life, and a built-in S Pen holder means your stylus is always to hand. There’s also a soft microfiber interior lining to keep your tablet’s screen safe from scratches. This case comes in a choice of nine solid colors, five marble patterns, or a retro book-style cover. We love the beachy blue, white, and gold marble of “Sandy Wave”.

Ztotop Ultra Slim Case

Prefer your cases ultra-slim? Ztotop’s case ticks all the boxes, protecting your tablet from dust, dirt, bumps, and scratches without adding bulk. This super slim case has a premium PU exterior and a soft TPU back cover. Built-in magnets support the auto sleep/wake function to minimize battery drain, and there’s a built-in S Pen slot to the rear of the case too. The tri-folding cover folds back into a dual-position kickstand for the perfect typing or viewing angle.

Ringke Fusion Case

For those who prefer a crystal clear case to show off their new tablet, Ringke’s Fusion case is a great buy for under $25. This crystal clear PC case has a clear or black TPU bumper, depending on which option you go for, with a built-in flexible TPU S Pen holder that makes it easy to remove and store your stylus. A raised bezel around the camera and screen tops off the protection package. This case is also compatible with most screen protectors including film and tempered glass protectors.

Olixar Leather-Style with S Pen Holder Case

Finishing off our roundup of the best cases is this sleek, leather-style option from Olixar. Available in black or blue, this case features a soft microfiber interior and leather-style outer lining, with a robust plastic frame inside to hold your tablet securely in place. The case is padded to provide protection from drops and bumps, but slim enough to not add bulk, with a built-in S Pen holder and handy interior document and credit card pockets. It’s one of the more professional-looking options on our list, making it the ideal choice for the office.

