The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is Samsung's latest stunning tablet, with a gorgeous 12.4-inch screen and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If you're planning on using your new tablet for work or productivity, you'll want a case that not only keeps it safe from scratches and impact but also includes a keyboard for typing work documents or emails. We've found some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus keyboard cases on the market right now, with something to suit all budgets — so why not take a look?

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Pros One of the best slim keyboard cases available

Durable, high-quality construction Cons Expensive

You'll pay more for the first case on our list than many others, but the official Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim is still one of the best options if you're looking for a reliable, ultra-portable keyboard case for your new tablet. It's super-slim, as the name suggests, so it's a great option for throwing in a bag. It also incorporates storage for the S-Pen and turns your tablet into a laptop, making replying to emails and typing up reports on the go a breeze.

True, this keyboard case does only come in black, but its professional styling means it looks as good at the office or in client meetings as it does at home.

Fintie Keyboard Case

Pros Adjustable backlit keyboard

Durable PU leather cover with anti-slip rubber-lined interior Cons Only comes in black

If you're looking for a backlit keyboard case, you can't go wrong with this option from Fintie. The adjustable backlit keyboard cycles through seven different colors, and you can choose from two levels of brightness to suit your needs. The keyboard itself is made from high-quality ABS material, with a tactile response for faster typing. It also supports three different viewing angles for comfortable typing whatever your preferred angle. Don't need the keyboard today? Simply detach the magnets from the case.

Speaking of the case, the durable PU leather cover looks sleek and protects your tablet's screen from scuffs and scratches. The anti-slip rubber-lined interior also adds protection from drops and bumps, while a polycarbonate shell holds your tablet securely in place.

Infiland Backlit Keyboard Case

Pros Backlit keyboard

Secure buckle closure

Multiple stand positions Cons Pairing is complicated

This next case on our list offers the best of both worlds: A secure hard case with detachable keyboard so you can easily switch up the way you use your tablet. Cycle the adjustable backlist keyboard through seven different colors and adjust the stand to suit, with anti-slip grooves to hold your tablet at the desired typing or viewing angle. The secure buckle closure ensures your tablet is protected against scuffs, scratches, and impact, even when it's in a bag or backpack. This is a great value keyboard case — the only negative is that it's a little complicated to pair with your tablet.

Nulaxy KM12 Backlit Keyboard with Detachable Leather Cover

Pros Adjustable backlit keyboard

Detachable magnetic leather cover

Ultra-slim and portable Cons Battery life could be better

No protection for tablet screen

If you're looking for a variety of backlighting options, Nulaxy's keyboard cover is the one for you. You get five different backlight colors to choose from, as well as three levels of brightness, making this a great option no matter what time of day or night it is. Battery life is solid too, lasting up to 60 days on a full charge. The attached PU leather cover keeps the keyboard safe when not in use and doubles as a folding stand for your tablet when using the keyboard.

ProCase Keyboard Case

Pros Ultra-slim and lightweight

Keyboard has excellent tactile response

Sleek leather exterior Cons No backlighting

Not bothered about backlighting? This last case on our list features a sleek, leather exterior; soft anti-slip microfiber lining to keep your tablet screen safe from scratches and scuffs; and a magnetically-detachable keyboard. It's ultra-slim, so ideal for use on the go, and you can choose from three viewing or typing angles to suit your preferences.

The detachable keyboard is manufactured from high-quality ABS materials, with a spring mechanism under the keys providing excellent tactile response for a fast, accurate typing experience. Detach the keyboard and you're left with a stylish leather case that will keep your Tab S8 Plus safe from impact and scratches.

