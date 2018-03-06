Wireless battery banks, custom cases, and more cool phone accessories from MWC

Share

While we went into this year’s Mobile World Congress assuming all of the focus would be on the Samsung Galaxy S9, we were in for a few surprises. First Nokia absolutely stole the show with not one, but five amazing new handsets. There was also a major focus on bringing 5G to market. And we definitely can’t forget about the Asus Zenfone 5 and all the other iPhone clones we saw while roaming the halls.

But underneath all of the hubbub around new phones and 5G, we saw a number of awesome smartphone accessories hidden in the nooks and crannies of MWC’s overwhelming halls. Here are just a few of our favorite smartphone accessories.

Tronsmart

A manufacturer of hybrid smartphone accessories, Tronsmart introduced Digital Trends to its newest AirAmp Hybrid Wireless Charging Bank. In addition to wireless device charging at 5W, the AirAmp Hybrid Wireless Charging Bank features a 10,000mAh battery backup as well as 15W USB-C Quick Charge technology. With a rugged design and small form factor, the AirAmp Hybrid Wireless Charging Bank is easy to throw into a backpack or bag.

Purchase from:

Tronsmart

Andi Wireless Chargers

One of our absolute favorite accessories at this year’s MWC, the Andi line features different wireless chargers for every use scenario. In addition to being absolutely charming on their own, Andi features a line of smartphone cases that allow you to magnetically attach your device to any of its wireless chargers. Right now availability is limited to parts of Europe, but we sincerely hope to see this line in the U.S. in the near future.

Purchase From:

Andi

Kakao Friends Cutie Ring

While Popsockets continues to be our favorite smartphone grip, the Kakao Friends Cutie Ring is an adorable alternative. This playful accessory can be used as a smartphone grip as well as a stand for TV and YouTube streaming. Although the Kakao Friends Cutie Ring is a bit expensive at $20, it definitely has a wow factor your friends will be sure to love.

Purchase from:

Hey Eonni

Case Station Cases

Based in Virginia, Case Station offered some of the most interesting cases we saw at this year’s Mobile World Congress. Featuring licensed products, artists lines, and even custom cases, Case Station has a huge selection of smartphone cases that are sure to please anyone. In addition to cases for about 30 different smartphones, Case Station also offers an extensive line of Apple Watch straps as well.

Purchase from:

Case Station

Deconect Gloo

A stylish charging alternative for homes and businesses, Gloo allows you to charge multiple devices at once. In addition to charging, Gloo has a hefty battery backup that can provide additional charges for up to eight smartphones. Deconect also offers a 360-degree camera option for its Gloo bases that automatically upload images to Facebook.

More info:

Deconect