The best Xperia XZ1 Compact cases to safeguard your small smartphone

If you prefer a small smartphone that’s easy to manage one-handed, then Sony has you covered. In our Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact review we praised the performance and battery life of this pocket-sized powerhouse. It is also water resistant, and because it’s small, you’re less likely to lose your grip and drop it, but the smart move is still to snag yourself some protection. Here are some of the best Xperia XZ1 Compact cases you can buy.

If you’re wondering how the Compact compares to its bigger sibling, the Sony Xperia XZ1, then check out our spec comparison.

Stilgut Folio Cover with Clasp ($36) We think this folio case, made from genuine cow leather, is one of the best looking Xperia XZ1 Compact cases you’ll find. It’s minimalist, with big openings providing easy access to your buttons and ports. The camera and flash cut-outs are a little tight, but you should find performance is unhindered. You can get it in black or brown, with or without the clasp. The non-clasp version also has cut-outs in the cover for the speakers. Drop protection is going to be limited, but it will ward off scratches, and it looks elegant and classy. Buy one now from: Amazon

Roxfit Precision Slim Book Case ($28) If you’re a fan of Sony smartphones, then you’ve probably come across Roxfit before, as it makes some of the best certified “Made for Xperia” cases. This stylish folio case is a perfect fit with generous openings for access to all your buttons, ports, and the camera. The cover conceals a single pocket for an ID or credit card and it also has cut-outs for the speakers. The soft touch finish makes it comfortable to hold and the brushed metal design on the cover provides a nice contrast. For falls it’s probably not the most protective case, but it’s certainly one of the most stylish. Buy one now from: Amazon

Terrapin Wallet Case ($11) Another case manufacturer that produces a decent range of options for Sony smartphones is Terrapin. This wallet case combines a red, faux leather exterior with a floral interior. The cover opens to reveal three pockets for cards and ID and a money pouch at the back. It can be folded back to act as a stand and there’s a magnetic closure to prevent it from flapping open uninvited. The XZ1 Compact is secured in a TPU shell with accurate openings for easy access to everything. You also get a detachable wrist strap with this case. It’s a good mix of protection, style, and practicality. Buy one now from: Amazon

Kugi TPU Case ($8.50) This affordable case has some smart design features. It’s made from flexible TPU and there are textured sides to aid your grip. The button covers are raised, so they’re easy to find and press without looking. There’s a large cut-out for the power button and fingerprint sensor, and for the camera, but the headphone and USB-C port openings are a bit too tight for some accessories. The bezel round the screen helps to protect it. We don’t love the fake leather panel stitched onto the back, but you can get this case in navy, black, gray, or red and it’s certainly cheap. Buy one now from: Amazon

Feitenn Wallet Case ($11) Here’s an interesting alternative to the classic wallet look. There’s a malleable, clear TPU shell inside to hold your Xperia XZ1 Compact in place and it’s wrapped in a durable, polyurethane cover that comes in a range of colors. You can fold the cover back to use it as a landscape stand and it also has a pocket providing room for a single credit card or ID. All the cut-outs and button covers you need are present and correct. It’s not the greatest quality, but that’s reflected in the price. Buy one now from: Amazon