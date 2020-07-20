The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most innovative and talked-about smartphones this year. With a cutting-edge folding glass display and a hefty $1,380 price tag, it’s a device you’ll want to safeguard as well as you can. Even with its unique design, there’s a great selection of cases and covers available for purchase. We’ve rounded the very best whether you’re looking for protection, style, or functionality.

Samsung Official Genuine Leather Cover

Nothing says luxury and business like a genuine leather cover, and nothing fits better than one made by Samsung itself. The case tackles the foldable phone dilemma by splitting into two pieces: One for the top half and another for the bottom. The slim cover adds little to no weight, but it has reinforced bumpers along the corners to help protect your Galaxy Z Flip from drops and bumps. What sets the case apart from the rest is of course the premium feeling (and smell) of the genuine leather material. The calf leather’s soft-textured finish adds comfort and retains the luxurious feel of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen’s Tough Armor is a classic when it comes to rugged and protective cases, and it’s now available for the Galaxy Z Flip. The case features a combination of TPU and polycarbonate material that create dual-layered protection. While soft to the touch, the Tough Armor stays true to its name with Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology and anti-shock design. The case is just thick enough to protect your Galaxy Z Flip from most accidents while keeping it at a comfortable size. Unfortunately, gone is the built-in kickstand that’s traditionally found on Tough Armor cases, but that’s a small sacrifice for this slim protection.

Ringke Slim Matte Clear Case

You’ve paid a lot for the Galaxy Z Flip, so why not show off the look and design? Thanks to the Ringke Slim clear case, you won’t have to sacrifice durability in order to sport that Mirror Purple finish. The Slim series offers an ample amount of protection for your phone, without the added bulk and size. We recommend the Matte Clear option as it lets you see the color of your Galaxy Z Flip while keeping it free of smudges and fingerprints. Like many of the other cases featured in our roundup, the Ringke Slim comes in two pieces that you can easily snap on and off. It also features Ringke’s signature QuikCatch lanyard hole, so you can add a wrist strap.

Nakedcellphone Snap-On Cover

The Galaxy Z Flip pays homage to the flip phones of old, and if you’re a retro-style kind of guy, then the snap-on cover from Nakedcellphone is for you. It has a ribbed grid texture that enhances the grip of the phone and comes in a variety of colors so you’re bound to find one that matches your tastes. Along with the case comes a clip-on belt holster to carry your phone. This two-in-one combo is sure to take you back in time and give you the nostalgic feeling of whipping out a flip phone from the waist.

VRS Design Damda Slate Case

VRS Design offers a sleek and fashionable phone case in the Damda Slate. It features a waved-groove design that’s quite refreshing and unique. In terms of durability, the case is as rugged as it looks. Made with polycarbonate material, it will keep your Galaxy Z Flip free of scratches, scuffs, and hard drops. The Damda Slate is designed to support wireless charging so you’ll still be able to top up your phone or charge up another with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare. While available in a clear finish, we recommend the metal black as it gives off a subtle and luxurious aesthetic.

Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case

Urban Armor Gear has become a household name when it comes to light cases that have superb impact protection, and the Civilian is no exception. With an industrial design and feather-light construction, the case will keep your Galaxy Z Flip safe and secure. The Civilian features raised edges all around that will guard your display even when face down. On the inside is a soft honeycomb core that aids in shock dispersion, and a rubber flap covers the hinge so even that won’t get damaged. Though on the pricier side, the case is well worth the money for the military-grade protection you’re getting.

Case-Mate Tough Flip Case

If you’re in the market for something minimal and durable, then the Case-Mate Tough Flip is worth a look. The case has an all-black finish and reinforced corners for drop protection. While it’s on the bulkier side, the rubber-like material will surely keep your Galaxy Z Flip looking pristine. The sides have a matte coating that makes the Tough Flip very comfortable to hold, and the tactile buttons are a plus. Case-Mate makes all its accessories with non-toxic BPA-free plastic so they’re able to be folded and tossed around without the worry of breaking.

