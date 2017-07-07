AR search is one of the new features in the updated Bing Search app

Why it matters to you It's been a couple years since Bing rolled out a major update to its Search app, and now, that wait has paid off.

If you’re a Bing Search user, hold onto your hats. Microsoft has debuted a major update for the Android version of its Bing Search app, promising a “whole new look” to the tool.

First and foremost, the app certainly appears much more aesthetically pleasing than it has in the past. With a simplified interface, using Search could be a lot easier — plus, Microsoft has done away with that loud teal-colored design that was first rolled out in the iOS version of the app back in 2015. While Android users have only been using that particular design since February 2016, it seems that Microsoft has decided it’s been long enough.

There are also improved location-aware features, which is meant to make the process of finding local companies and services a bit more straightforward. Bing Search also promises newly enhanced shopping search features. “Find when new movies are showing and get tickets, and know what films are available and trending on your favorite streaming services,” Bing notes on its new app description. “Explore restaurants and book a table, and discover offers, discounts, and coupons at shops near you.”

The app also now integrates augmented reality with its Near Me-Camera Search tab, which allows you to point your smartphone camera at the world, and find results about the world around you. You can also search by image, voice, photos, or barcodes. Also new is the ability to search for animated GIFs on Bing Search. You can also keep tabs on trending GIFs and save them, and you’ll also have quick access to other images, videos, and search results.

Bing has also improved its customizability, which means you can now set your individual preferences when it comes to font style, size, and background. Hopefully, that will lead to a better reading experience, regardless of what device you’re using. And of course, Bing says that it has fixed a number of bugs, and improved the speed and performance of the app overall.

“Bing is more than simple search. Get answers to your questions faster and easier,” Bing concludes. “Find what you love, from live sport updates, trending music, and recipes, to nearby deals, movie times, and gas prices.”