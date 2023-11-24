 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I’ve worn an Oura Ring for years, and you should grab this Black Friday deal

Andy Boxall
By
A person wearing the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon and Heritage model.
Oura Ring Horizon (left) and Oura Ring Heritage Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Oura Ring is the health and fitness tracker I’ve worn the most, and despite being frustrated by the subscription package you have to keep up, I’m still going to say you should snap one up in this Black Friday sale. Right now, there’s between $30 and $100 off each Oura Ring style, depending on the finish and design you choose.

If you simply want the cheapest Oura Ring, the sleek, smooth Horizon model is down to $319 from $349, and the Heritage model with its plateau design is now $269 down from $299. Any reduction in price is always welcome, and because there’s no difference in functionality between the two models, it means you can safely buy the cheaper $269 Heritage Oura Ring and not worry that you’re missing out. If anything, I prefer the Heritage’s flattened top section to the smooth Horizon, as it gives the ring some character.

A person holding the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.
Oura Ring Horizon Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The lowest price applies to the silver or black finish for both designs. The silver version looks amazing in person and is actually a little more subtle than the black version, but it can show a few small scratches. The polished black has proven to be the most durable Oura Ring finish I’ve worn long-term. If you want a bigger discount on the Oura Ring, you have to dig down into the different finishes available for both.

Don't Miss:

Both ring designs are available in Stealth and gold. I haven’t seen the gold version in person but did find the Stealth finish chipped and marked over my time when I wore the 2nd generation version. If you do decide to get the Horizon model, you also get the choice of a Brushed Titanium or Rose Gold finish, and these have been reduced by greater amounts. The Brushed Titanium is $399 from $449, and the Rose Gold is now $449 down from $549.

A person holding the Oura Ring 3rd generation Heritage model.
Oura Ring Heritage Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, the price you pay for the Oura Ring is not the final price, as it also comes with a $6 per month subscription fee attached. This provides access to the app and all its data, and if you don’t pay at all the information provided is sparse and uninformative. I don’t like subscription plans for fitness products, but at least the Oura Ring’s app is very well-designed, and packed with helpful, interesting, and actionable data. I may not like the additional cost, but you are getting a brilliant app experience for your money.

I’ve worn an Oura Ring for almost two-and-a-half years now, far longer than any other piece of wearable tech, and a lot of this comes down to it being so unobtrusive and easy to live with. It’s on my finger so I can wear it with a watch of any type, the battery lasts a week, but put it on the charger while you’re in the shower and you never have to worry about charging it fully at all. The sleep tracking is superb, the data provided is accurate and informative, and there’s just about enough fitness tracking ability to satisfy the casual exerciser. I’ve become very used to wearing it and checking the data every day, something that doesn’t happen with many wearables.

Subscription aside, the Oura Ring is a brilliant piece of wearable technology that I can’t imagine not having on my finger, and I highly recommend getting one in the Black Friday sale if you can. The Oura Ring offers are available through Oura’s online store and apply until November 27.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which Black Friday deal is better?
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Black Friday deals season is the ideal time to upgrade to a new and great phone. In particular, we're seeing some awesome deals on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro but which should you buy? They might form part of the best Black Friday phone deals around but neither is exactly cheap so you want to make the right call for your needs. We've taken a look at both while also breaking down what might be best and for who. Take a look below at our findings.
Google Pixel 8 -- $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 represents fantastic value for money. It has a great 6.2-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution along with a 2,000 nit peak brightness and a variable refresh rate of 60Hz and 120Hz so whatever you're doing looks great here. The phone uses Google's Tensor G3 chip with 8GB of RAM so it's pretty speedy. Android 13 comes preinstalled with the promise of seven years of major Android updates. Another highlight comes from its main 50MP camera, wide-angle camera with 12MP and 125.8 degree field of view, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. The software tied into these lenses make it even more capable with the Google Pixel 8 being one of the best Android phones for value.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 prices slashed for Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screens.

Were you hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand's latest foldable smartphones, will appear in this year's Samsung phone Black Friday deals? It seems the universe listened to you because both devices are on sale with huge discounts from Amazon for the shopping holiday. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $800 from $1,000 for $200 in savings, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,300 instead of $1,800 after a $500 discount. There's no telling how much time is remaining on these Black Friday deals though, so if you've got an eye on either one of them, the best course of action is to proceed with the purchase right now.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) -- $800, was $1,000

We tagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best flip phone in our roundup of the best smartphones because it's an extremely well-built device that shows that we've moved past the durability issues of the early generations of folding smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.4-inch cover display that's larger and much more useful than its predecessor's. It also provides smooth performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should allow it to handle pretty much anything.

Read more
Black Friday deal knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch's Pilot Bold watch face.

One of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals is perfect for Google Pixel fans. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch for $200 saving you a substantial $80 off the regular price of $280. A stylish smartwatch, this is sure to be one of the best Black Friday deals for someone who prefers something a little different from the usual smartwatches around. We're here to tell you more about it or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
While the Google Pixel Watch is older tech now, it's still very stylish and tempting. It has a great circular case with a crown on the side as expected. It's minimalist but super comfy to wear being very lightweight at just 64 grams. It has a Gorilla Glass case back to maintain good contact with your skin. The screen is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen which looks great and suitably sharp.

Read more